Virgin Voyages Says It Will Never Have NCFs in Letter to Travel Advisors

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Virgin Voyages Janeen Christoff November 22, 2022

Virgin Voyages' new cruise terminal at PortMiami
Virgin Voyages' Scarlet Lady at Terminal V at PortMiami. (Photo via Virgin Voyages)

Virgin Voyages issued an open letter to its "First Mates" noting that the cruise line has no plans to ever offer non-commissionable fees (NCFs).

In the letter, John Diorio, Vice President of Sales at Virgin Voyages, said the following:

"When we started this journey with you, we listened when you said that NCFs were an anchor on your sales, so we made sure that they would never be a part of our business model. Banned them. Sent them out to sea for good (but not on any of our ships, to be extra clear).

Diorio also shared some other reminders about why sending clients sailing with Virgin Voyages was good for business:

—No NCFs

—Compelling commission—plus we pay commission right after your clients' final payments and pay extra commissions for things like Bar Tab, Shore Things and other add-ons.

—Always included luxury—brilliant perks included on every sailing for our 20-plus eateries with Michelin-star curated menus and world-class entertainment to fitness classes, Wi-Fi, essential drinks and even all tips.

—Award-winning experiences—from Cruise Critic's Best New Cruise and 11 Travel Weekly Magellan Awards to the most five-star Trip Advisor reviews.

The cruise line noted that it's also garnering repeat clientele with some of the highest rebooking rates in the industry.

Diorio concluded by saying: "Again, thank you so much for everything you've done so far--we are incredibly grateful to have you as partners."

Janeen Christoff
