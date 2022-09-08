Virgin Voyages Simplifies, Accelerates Advisor Booking Process
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Virgin Voyages Theresa Norton September 08, 2022
Virgin Voyages, which is celebrating its one-year anniversary since starting operations, has introduced a new booking platform called LetsGoBook.
The streamlined, advisor-friendly interface offers a simpler, intuitive system that takes the friction out of the booking process. Travel advisors can book their clients five steps using VirginVoyages.com, so there’s no new system to learn and no antiquated booking engine, the company said.
Additionally, advisors can choose to send a dedicated link to their clients via email/text or share on social media channels, letting cruisers book themselves while still receiving the travel agent benefits.
Every new booking made using the agent’s unique LetsGoBook link will be automatically connected to their account on FirstMates.com. Immediately after a booking is made, agents can view and customize their client’s voyage, which includes adding shore excursions, upgrading cabin categories, adding a bar tab – Virgin Voyages’ take on traditional drinks packages – and more.
In line with the brand’s “Brilliant to do Business With” promise, every booking still includes Virgin’s 16 percent commissions and no NCFs.
The first 2,000 new bookings made using the LetsGoBook link will include a $50 cash bonus. Additionally, every booking gives agents one entry to win a seven-night trip to Necker Island, Richard Branon’s private estate in the British Virgin Islands.
“Our First Mates asked for a more streamlined and straightforward booking platform, and we’ve delivered,” said John Dioro, vice president of North American sales. “Every agent can use the link to make a booking in less than two minutes or choose to share the link with their clients. This new, easy-to-use interface saves First Mates time on the historically tedious booking process so they can dedicate more time helping their Sailors curate an unforgettable vacation aboard our ships.”
After initial beta testing, travel advisors spoke positively about the new LetsGoBook link.
“The LetsGoBook link is changing the game for our travel agents and the way they socially share about Virgin Voyages,” said Adam Duckworth, president and founder of Travelmation. “The program is truly innovative, and we cannot wait to see how it drives more business our way.”
Carolyn Orr, KHM Travel group education manager, added, “This new technology is the answer to so many pain points for agents. From new and creative ways to market, to ease of booking and reservations coming back to advisors at a later date through a link, this is both innovative and exciting.”
Virgin Voyages launched two new ships in less than nine months, Scarlet Lady and Valiant Lady. The brand was also named among the top ocean cruise lines in Travel + Leisure’s 2022 World’s Best Awards.
“Our customer happiness ratings are in the mid-90s and we are seeing rebooking rates at high as 50 percent, demonstrating to our First Mates that they can feel confident recommending this extraordinary experience to their clients and earning incredible perks while doing so,” said Shane Riley, vice president of international sales. “We want to continuously raise the status quo and do so by offering competitive 16 percent commissions with no NCFs, agent programs, support on-demand, educational tools, brand swag and access to key sailings.”
To make a booking and be entered to win a vacation to Necker Island, travel advisors can go to FirstMates.com to receive their LetsGoBook link. For additional information, agents can also email firstmates@virginvoyages.com or call 833-VV-SAILS.
For the latest travel news, updates and deals, subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter.
Sponsored Content
-
Tropical Paradise in Cancun & Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Exclusively Ours, Inclusively Yours at ALG Vacations®Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
-
Travel Agent Academy Offers Pathways Into Puerto Rico’s Diverse Regions
For more information on Virgin Voyages, Caribbean, Mediterranean, British Virgin Islands
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Theresa Norton
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS