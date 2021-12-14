Virgin Voyages Teams With Ryan Reynolds, Aviation American Gin
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Virgin Voyages Donald Wood December 14, 2021
Richard Branson and Ryan Reynolds announced a new partnership between Virgin Voyages and Aviation American Gin to bring the liquor to the open seas.
As part of the collaboration, Aviation Gin will be highlighted as part of Virgin Voyages’ expertly crafted cocktail options, which includes The Double Agent at SIP, Razzle Dazzle's Electric Fizz, Stella's Groove at The Manor and Gunbae’s twist on a classic French 75 sparkling cocktail.
“With years of pent-up demand, travel and experiences outside of the home are well-deserved, and Virgin Voyages is here to deliver,” Branson said. “So kiss your kids and get ready to kick back with the most refreshing gin and tonic you’ve ever had — a vacation, and cocktails, brought to you by two guys who really know how to have a good time.”
“My childhood dream was to have a guest role on ‘The Love Boat’ alongside Vic Tayback,” Reynolds said. “Never in my wildest dreams did I imagine I’d be successful enough to have my own gin brand score a recurring role on a ship this deliriously luxurious and child-free. Only Richard Branson could make this type of magic happen.”
Virgin Voyages also partnered with some of the most esteemed mixologists from Bar Lab and the Cocktail Cartel, who will work with each of the cruise line’s signature eateries to craft beverages that complement their culinary concept.
In total, Scarlet Lady offers 20+ unique dining options, immersive entertainment and wellness-forward programming. With 1,330 cabins and 78 RockStar Quarters, 86 percent of the cabins on the ship feature a balcony and 93 percent have an ocean view.
Virgin Voyages offers travelers an incentive to book their 2022 sailing with a wave offer arriving just in time for the holiday season. Travel advisors can earn 22 percent commission on voyage fare while their clients receive 20 percent off any voyage in addition to $100 towards a pre-paid bar tab, plus an extra 10 percent if they pay in full. However, the latter perk is only available for a limited time, so travelers will want to act fast.
Sponsored Content
-
Worry-Free Beach Vacations in CancunPromoted by Oasis Hotels & Resorts
- Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
Hotel Xcaret Arte All-Fun Inclusive Riviera MayaPromoted by Hotel Xcaret Arte
-
For more information on Virgin Voyages
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS