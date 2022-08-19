Virtuoso Announces Winners in 'Best Cruise Line' Categories
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Virtuoso Lacey Pfalz August 19, 2022
Virtuoso, the leading global luxury and experiential travel network, announced the winners of the “Best Cruise Lines” award categories at the organization’s 34th annual Virtuoso Travel Week.
There were three awards in the “Best Cruise Lines” category this year. The awards were Best Ocean Cruise Line, Best River Cruise Line and Best Expedition Cruise Line.
Silversea Cruises won the award for Best Ocean Cruise Line.
Its small luxury ships offer over 900 destinations for travelers to explore, more than any other cruise line. The line’s luxury offerings also include door-to-door transfers, added excursions and expanded all-inclusive service.
The winner of Best River Cruise Line is AmaWaterways.
The family-owned company offers 25 river cruise ships across three continents and offers personalized service with an average of 156 guests per ship. It’s also the only river cruise line inducted into La Chaine des Rotisseurs, a prestigious global culinary organization.
Lindblad Expeditions won the award for Best Expedition Cruise Line.
As the first expedition company in the world, it’s been promoting experiential learning, memorable expeditions and responsible tourism since 1958.
The year’s Virtuoso Travel Week saw thousands of attendees from over one hundred countries, both travel advisors and suppliers.
For the latest travel news, updates and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter.
Sponsored Content
-
Tropical Paradise in Cancun & Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Exclusively Ours, Inclusively Yours at ALG Vacations®Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
For more information on Virtuoso
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Lacey Pfalz
Princess Cruises Introduces New Program to Bid on Higher Stateroom Categories
Vicki Freed Talks Royal Caribbean Recovery, Icon of the Seas and More
VIVA Cruises Unveils 2023 Itineraries and Launch of Second Ship, the VIVA TWO
An Inside View of Lindblad Expeditions’ New National Geographic Islander II
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS