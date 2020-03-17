Last updated: 04:39 PM ET, Tue March 17 2020

Virus-Infected Cruise Ship Finally Allowed to Dock in Cuba

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Mackenzie Cullen March 17, 2020

Cruise ship rail
Cruise ship rail

Braemar, the cruise ship that has been stranded at sea for weeks after being turned away by several Caribbean ports due to the COVID-19 outbreak, has finally been allowed to disembark at a Cuban port.

The cruise ship was first denied entry from the Romana cruise port in the Dominican Republic on February 27, as an alleged number of passengers exhibited symptoms that the cruise line, Fred Olsen Cruise Lines, insisted were not consistent with those of the coronavirus.

On March 1, Braemar docked in Sint Maarten. Some passengers were allowed to disembark and returned to the United Kingdom. The ship then returned to the Dominican Republic where more passengers had boarded before embarking around the Caribbean.

Trending Now
Coronavirus Outbreak
Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that are common in many different species of animals, including camels, cattle, cats, and bats.
Apple Leisure Group

A Message From Apple Leisure Group’s CEO on Coronavirus

Vacation Packages
Landmarks of New York City, USA (Photo via spyarm / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

Coronavirus Could Inflict $800 Billion Hit on Travel Industry

Impacting Travel
Young couple at a travel agency office, travel agent, travel advisor

As Coronavirus Impacts Travel, the Benefits of Booking With a...

Features & Advice
An Airbus A330 approaching the runway

The Moral Debate Over a Government Bailout for the Airlines

Airlines & Airports

On March 9, it was confirmed that the passengers who had disembarked in Sint Maarten had tested positive for COVID-19 after returning to the United Kingdom. The company announced that five people aboard Braemar had been exhibiting “influenza-like symptoms” were being kept isolated in the ship’s medical center.

The ship was allowed to dock in Curacao on March 10 so passengers and crew members could be tested. No one was allowed to disembark from the ship. One passenger and five crew members tested positive for the coronavirus.

The infected were kept in isolation as the ship tried to enter its final port in Barbados on March 12, but officials requested that the ship turn back to the Bahamas. While the Bahamas allowed the ship to dock to obtain supplies, nobody was allowed to disembark.

The ship was left stranded for days as the number of people with flu-like symptoms grew to 47. Finally, the ship was welcomed to dock at the Mariel Port in Cuba on Monday, March 16.

Passengers will be allowed to leave the ship upon entering port. According to ABC News, four chartered flights will be able to take the passengers home to the United Kingdom on Wednesday.

For more information on Cuba

For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News

More by Mackenzie Cullen

Author headshot
room, service, food

Couple Cruises From Home After Voyage Canceled

US Ports Remaining Open to Returning Cruise Ships

American Queen Steamboat Company Suspending Operations

Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line Announces Voluntary Pause on Sailing Season

Trump, Cruise Lines Agree to Suspend Sailings for 30 Days

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS