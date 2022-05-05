VIVA Cruises Launches Sales in North America
European river cruise company, VIVA Cruises is targeting the North American market. The cruise line has opened offices in Fort Lauderdale and is introducing itself to the travel advisors in the U.S. with Get to Know VIVA Travel Advisor Appreciation Rates.
The cruise line is a European favorite backed by its cruise-pioneering parent Scylla, sharing its tradition of excellence in river and expedition cruising since 1973.
Travel advisors who would like to get to know VIVA are able to book seven-day VIVA ONE sailings departing May and June for just $799 per person ($999 per single, based on availability) with additional dates to be announced soon.
The promotion also features the opportunity for travel advisors to earn their cruise rate back through $100 bonus certificates for each booking made over a year – meaning they would actually be sailing for free.
VIVA Cruises just welcomed the new VIVA ONE to the fleet. The new river ship was christened in its homeport of Dusseldorf, which is also the home base of the cruise line.
VIVA ONE will offer a variety of itineraries on the Rhine and Moselle rivers throughout this year, with more to come in 2023. Itineraries feature VIVA Cruises’ signature VIVA All-Inclusive product, which includes snacks, full board, high-quality alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, self-service coffee stations and water stations, minibar, beauty products from the Rituals lifestyle luxury cosmetic brand, free Wi-Fi access and all tips and gratuities.
The vessel has 88 staterooms, accommodating 176 guests. There are four suites with balconies. Most other staterooms have French balconies. Onboard decor is casual with blue tones and wooden accents.
The ship has a spacious sundeck, a spa and a wellness area. There are also two restaurants: Riverside and VIVA’s Bistro.
VIVA ONE is also the first ship in the VIVA Cruises fleet to use state-of-the-art hybrid technology that reflects advanced green efforts for the environment.
“After lots of hard work and a couple of unprecedented years, we are thrilled to have launched our new build ship – VIVA ONE – that has been carefully designed using VIVA Cruises’ ethos and environmentally friendly technology to bring unique moments and exclusive experiences to our guests," said Andrea Kruse, COO of VIVA Cruises. "We are delighted to now present our distinctive premium all-inclusive river cruises in North America and demonstrate our commitment to the travel advisor community with this 'Get to Know VIVA' special as we continue to build our brand internationally.”
