VIVA Cruises Launches ‘VIVA Additions’ Onboard Credits Program
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Lacey Pfalz February 28, 2023
VIVA Cruises, the European river cruise brand, is now offering a new onboard credit program for cruises for 2023 and 2024 made for North American travelers, called “VIVA Additions.”
The onboard credit program is calculated per person, double occupancy and is based upon the duration of the cruise. Solo travelers can receive 25 percent of the fare paid in VIVA additions onboard credits.
Onboard credit is available in Euros, as that is the line’s onboard currency. Guests traveling on a 7-night cruise can enjoy € 210 per person, while 14-night cruise guests can enjoy € 420 per person. The cruise line offers cruises from three nights to fifteen and is offering the onboard credit bonus for all cruises in 2023 and 2024.
Travelers can use the onboard credit to purchase things at the gift shop, purchase bottles of wine or spirits, pay for laundry services, spa services or apply them to shore excursions.
“At VIVA Cruises we are thrilled to take guests to revel in cherished memories on distinctive river routes as they sail aboard our modern fleet of contemporary premium ships,” said Andrea Kruse, COO of VIVA Cruises. “True to the motto ‘Enjoy the Moment’ – our new VIVA Additions onboard credits are yet another way that we are delivering unforgettable vacations with bonus credits on shipboard purchases and experiences like spa services or even for exploring onshore with amazing excursions.”
Additionally, travel advisors can earn commission with any VIVA Cruises itinerary booked, beginning at ten percent.
