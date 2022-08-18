VIVA Cruises Unveils 2023 Itineraries and Launch of Second Ship, the VIVA TWO
VIVA Cruises, the all-inclusive European river cruise brand, has released its lineup of itineraries for 2023, along with the addition of its second new ship, the VIVA TWO, which will begin sailing in April, 2023.
The VIVA TWO will launch on April 1, 2023, just a year after the VIVA ONE, its sister ship, launched. The VIVA TWO will be the cruise line’s ninth ship. It will offer 95 cabins with eight suite options, three restaurants ranging from casual to upscale and more.
VIVA TWO will enjoy a 7-night maiden voyage from Frankfurt, Germany up the Main River, visiting ports including Bamberg, Nuremberg, Regensburg and Passau. The voyage begins at $2,350 per person.
The new 2023 offerings include sailings along the Rhine, Main, Moselle, Danube, Seine, Rhône and the Baltic Sea. New routes include a ten-night cruise between Dusseldorf and Regensburg in Germany and expanded routes between Basel to Düsseldorf and Amsterdam.
The company will once again feature themed cruises, like wellness itineraries that offer a different dining experience, holiday cruises, “Crime Mystery Cruises,” to Berlin and Düsseldorf as well as city-centric trips.
Additionally, the river cruise line will offer one excursion in each of its ports of call as part of its all-inclusive format, which includes all dining, free Wi-Fi, beverages, all tips and gratuities, as well as beauty products from the Rituals luxury brand.
“After the launch of VIVA ONE this year, the launch of our second new-build ship – VIVA TWO – is another important highlight in the history of VIVA Cruises,” said COO of VIVA Cruises, Andrea Kruse. “We are truly delighted to be celebrating this exciting milestone for the company and look forward to welcoming travelers aboard our nine ships available in 2023.”
