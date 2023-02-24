What Does an AmaWaterways River Cruise Offer in 2023?
Leading the river cruise industry in innovation for more than 20 years, award-winning AmaWaterways always takes their guests’ feedback to heart. The line has an unwavering dedication to ensuring you are treated to an unparalleled experience complete with exquisite locally sourced food and wine, a variety of included excursions, nightly entertainment and so much more. With this in mind, they continue to enhance their beautiful river cruise ships, specially curated itineraries and onboard experiences to adapt to the changing needs and interests of travelers around the globe. From new journeys on the legendary Danube River to an extended Douro River sailing season showcasing the holiday season in Portugal, we offer a glimpse into what’s new with the Heart of the River in 2023.
New Offerings Amongst Old-World Capitals
Journeys through Germany, Austria, Slovakia and Hungary along the Danube River have long been a part of AmaWaterways’ repertoire, with many first-time river cruisers so taken by them that they have returned each year to explore new rivers. In 2023, you can personalize your voyage on the river that inspired such composers as Mozart and Strauss with the line’s new Celebration of Classical Music: The Danube itinerary. Gliding past picturesque scenery between Budapest, Hungary and Vilshofen, Germany, this 7-night sailing includes special visits to the Budapest Opera House and Liszt House, as well as opportunities to see Mozart's birthplace and where The Sound of Music was filmed in Salzburg. Plus, you will witness live musical performances both onboard and onshore. There is also a unique 5-night itinerary, Majestic Capitals of the Danube, which includes overnights in Budapest, Bratislava and Vienna as well as new excursions such as a Sacher-Torte and coffee tasting and an exclusive Slovakian cultural performance.
Of course, some discerning travelers prefer to venture off the beaten path, which is why AmaWaterways heads further southeast on the Danube to Croatia, Serbia, Bulgaria and Romania. The line’s new Gems of Southeast Europe (Christmas) itinerary departs at the most festive time of year and visits Christmas and Winter Markets in the region, including Novi Sad’s vibrant Winterfest. Learn more about Orthodox traditions, shop for handcrafted souvenirs, warm up with a tasting of local brandies in Belgrade and revel in the magic of the season with your loved ones on this distinctive itinerary. Plus, experience an awe-inspiring cruise through the Danube’s breathtaking Iron Gates.
The One-of-a-Kind AmaMagna Gets Sporty
Since its debut in 2019, the award-winning AmaMagna has been the flagship of AmaWaterways’ fleet, offering the luxury of space, five bars, four included restaurants, an onboard cinema and the only outdoor spin bikes on the Danube River. In addition to its exclusive Magna on the Danube itinerary, this ship cruises most of the itineraries mentioned above in 2023 and will delight active travelers with an exciting new offering. The trendy sport of pickleball is sweeping the nation and now you can pack your beloved paddle (or simply borrow one on board) to play your favorite sport on AmaMagna’s expansive Sun Deck. Take in fresh air and sweeping views while making new friends on the full-size pickleball court debuting on board this season.
Beyond the Danube River
Interested in destinations beyond the Danube? AmaMagna is among the ships comprising one of AmaWaterways’ history-making Seven River Journeys through Europe, the first of which embark this spring. Explore 14 countries along seven rivers on a once-in-a-lifetime 45- or 46-night itinerary that includes iconic cities such as Amsterdam and Budapest as well as charming villages, Germany’s castle-laden Rhine Gorge and several exclusive new experiences. There is still limited space available on AmaWaterways’ Autumn Seven River Journey – contact your preferred travel advisor for details.
In addition, AmaWaterways has extended their 2023 and 2024 Portugal sailing seasons into November and December. With milder weather than many European destinations, the line’s rejuvenating hikes in Castelo Rodrigo and at the Lamego Holy Staircase can be enjoyed into these later months. Plus, there are intimate holiday markets in cities such as Porto – and in Lisbon if you add AmaWaterways’ optional land package to extend your seven-night itinerary.
There are also plenty of opportunities to cruise Vietnam and Cambodia’s Mekong River, Egypt’s Nile and the Chobe River on an Africa Safaris & Wildlife Cruise. Contact your preferred travel advisor to learn how you can add a complimentary land package to select Europe and Egypt river cruises departing in 2023 when you reserve by March 31, 2023!
