Windstar Adds Tahiti Cruises to Fall Lineup
Windstar Cruises Janeen Christoff May 28, 2022
Windstar Cruises has added more cruises to Tahiti. As a result of the cruise line's shifting of Asia sailings, travelers can take advantage of five sailings in Tahiti in the fall.
During the month of October, Windstar's 148-guest sailing yacht Wind Spirit and 312-guest all-suite Star Breeze will both be sailing in Tahiti and celebrating Windstar’s 35th anniversary of operating overnight cruises in the region.
Windstar has a long history in French Polynesia and was one of the first cruise lines to offer overnight cruises in the region. All of its Tahiti sailings will offer special events to honor the milestone.
Because many countries in Asia have not fully reopened, the Star Breeze has shifted its itineraries, extending her Alaska season with an additional itinerary in late August. The extra Alaska sailing will be followed by a West Coast Epicurean Extravaganza, which sets sail down the West Coast of the U.S. A trans-ocean voyage from San Diego to Tahiti will kick off the five sailings in French Polynesia.
Wind Spirit and Star Breeze will sail Dreams of Tahiti seven- and eight-day itineraries roundtrip from Papeete. Sailings call in Moorea, Huahine, Bora Bora, Motu Mahaea (Tahaa) and Raiatea.
After Tahiti, Star Breeze heads to Australia. On November 11, the ship will depart for a trans-ocean journey to Sydney, arriving on November 22 for a scheduled charter cruise.
Cruises start at $2,899 per person for cruise-only packages and $3,452 per person for all-inclusive.
On December 4, Windstar will sail its first commercial cruise down under when the Tasman Sea Treasures: New Zealand Fjords & South Australia journey departs.
