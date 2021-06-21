Windstar Cancels Two Caribbean Cruises on Star Breeze
Windstar Cruises, which restarted sailing in the Caribbean on June 19 on the Star Breeze, has canceled the next two departures – June 26 and July 3 – so the crew can get COVD-19 vaccinations in San Juan, Puerto Rico.
Windstar expects the Star Breeze will sail again from St. Maarten on July 10, company President Chris Prelog told journalists aboard the ship.
The crew will get the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccines. The June 19 sailing departed with 177 crew members – some fully vaccinated and some partially. The lack of 100 percent crew vaccination meant the Star Breeze was prevented from calling at ports in the British Virgin Islands. The current cruise has been operating at sea while discussions continue about possible ports of call.
Passengers booked on the June 19 cruise were notified in advance about the lack of full crew vaccination and that some scheduled calls might be canceled, and only “a handful” opted out of the cruise. Those who stayed were comped.
The current cruise is operating with 80 vaccinated passengers, who wear masks except when dining. Social distancing is in place, with seating spread out in restaurants and lounges. The buffets are open, but masked attendants must serve the food for passengers.
Guests booked on the canceled cruises can opt for a 125 percent future cruise credit or a full refund, along with a $250 payment for change fees incurred.
Windstar also began operating the Wind Star out of Athens on June 19, with an all-vaccinated crew, and will restart Tahiti cruises on the Wind Spirit with fully vaccinated crew, Prelog said.
The Star Breeze was cut in half and lengthened last year – it now is 12,995 gross tons and can accommodate 312 passengers – and the entire ship underwent a major refurbishment. New restaurants were added – including a tapas restaurant, Cuadro 44 by Anthony Sasso and Star Grill by Steven Raichlen, who grills on a PBS TV show – as well as 50 new suites, an entirely new pool and deck and a brand-new full-service spa.
Atlas Ocean Voyages Redeploys World Navigator to Egypt, Greece
