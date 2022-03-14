Last updated: 03:29 PM ET, Mon March 14 2022

Windstar Changes Itineraries in Black and Baltic Seas

Windstar Cruises Theresa Norton March 14, 2022

Windstar's Star Legend at sea
Windstar's Star Legend. (Photo via Windstar Cruises)

Small-ship specialist Windstar Cruises canceled sailings and cruise-tours in the Black Sea region and replaced calls in St. Petersburg, Russia, on its Baltic itineraries with visits to non-Russian ports.

Windstar's “Black Sea Sights & Turkish Delights” sailing was scheduled to depart on Star Legend on May 7 and Sept. 23, 2022, with calls at Odessa, Ukraine and Sochi, Russia among other Black Sea ports.

Both departure dates have been changed to Turkey- and Greece-focused sailings, with calls scheduled in Istanbul, Canakkale, Mykonos, Kusadasi, Bodrum, Santorini, Rhodes, Patmos, Lemnos and Istanbul.

Windstar’s five 2022 Northern Europe cruises in the Baltic that included St. Petersburg have been adjusted to include time in an alternate, non-Russian port. (Windstar has no other port calls or cruises in Russia.)

On the June 6, July 11, and July 26 “Scandinavian & Baltic Spectacular,” that means new ports in Sassnitz and Wismar, Germany; more time in Tallinn, Estonia; and additional time in Helsinki, Finland.

On the June 13 “Baltic Delights” cruise, the amended itinerary includes a new overnight stay in Helsinki, as well as a new stop in Mariehamn, the only town of the Aland islands.

The Aug. 2 “Beauty of the Baltic & Kiel Canal” itinerary has been adjusted to include more time and a later stay in Helsinki and more time in Tallinn and the ports of Sassnitz and Wismar.

Theresa Norton
