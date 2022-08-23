Windstar Cruises Adds Arabia to 2023-24 Sailing Schedule
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Windstar Cruises Lacey Pfalz August 23, 2022
Windstar Cruises will sail itineraries to the Red Sea and the Persian Gulf for the first time in the luxury cruise line’s history beginning in the 2023-24 sailing seasons, visiting destinations in countries like Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Egypt, Oman, Bahrain, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates.
The cruises are available to peruse in the line’s newly published 2022-2024 Voyage Collection brochure, available to view online with options for digital download or to request a printed copy.
Beginning November 2023 onboard the 312-guest Star Legend ship, the four new itineraries offer overnight stays in some of the region’s ancient wonders and newest cities.
The 18-day Wonders of Arabia itinerary takes travelers from Athens to Dubai through the Suez Canal, with an overnight at Luxor, five days in Egypt and Jordan and two days in Oman.
The 8-day Realm of the Queen of Sheba itinerary begins in Muscat, Oman and visits Salalah, Oman before ending in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, with ample time to enjoy days at sea.
The Sparkling Sands & Cities of the Persian Gulf is a 10-day itinerary taking travelers between Dubai and Muscat, Oman. Guests on this itinerary can enjoy an overnight stay in the glittering cities of Doha and Abu Dhabi, a late night at Ras Al-Khaimah and visits to Sir Bani Yas, Fujairah and Khasab.
For those wanting to enjoy plenty of time at the beach, the 9-day Arabian Nights & Egyptian Days itinerary offers two stops at the resort ports of Ain Sokhna and Hurghada, as well as an overnight in Sharm el-Sheikh and Safaga on its way between Jeddah, Saudi Arabia and Aqaba, Jordan.
The last itinerary will be offered only once: the 12-day Red Sea Revelries via the Suez Canal. The trip sails from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia to Athens, Greece, with an overnight in Luxor, a late night in Ain Sokhna, Egypt, a transit through the Suez Canal and a stop at the ancient city of Heraklion in Crete.
“With impressive UNESCO sights, beautiful beaches and wildlife, top-rated golf courses, amazing snorkeling and diving, and of course, great shopping, Windstar is excited to introduce our guests to the Red Sea and Persian Gulf with new itineraries in Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Egypt, Oman, United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, and Qatar,” explained Windstar Cruises President Christopher Prelog.
For the latest travel news, updates and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter here.
Sponsored Content
-
Tropical Paradise in Cancun & Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Exclusively Ours, Inclusively Yours at ALG Vacations®Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
Celebrate Windstar’s 35th Anniversary with a President’s Cruise in Tahiti
-
For more information on Windstar Cruises, Middle East
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Lacey Pfalz
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS