Windstar Cruises Announces 2020 Europe Cruises
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Windstar Cruises Donald Wood June 03, 2019
Small ship cruise line Windstar Cruises announced its 2020 Europe Cruises Monday, which features itineraries sailing through the Baltic, Norwegian, North, Tyrrhenian and Mediterranean seas.
With new and returning ports in Cyprus, Egypt, France, Greece, Iceland, Israel, Turkey and more, 2020 promises to be a chance for travelers to discover Europe, including via voyages on the renovated 312-passenger Star Legend ship re-debuting next year.
In addition, Windstar will be taking part in the Sail Amsterdam Celebration in 2020.
“Windstar’s Wind Surf, the largest sailing cruise ship in the world, will be anchored in the company of legendary sailing ships over three days at Sail Amsterdam, a global event that only occurs every five years,” Windstar’s Director of Itinerary Planning Jess Peterson said. “The ship will be in Amsterdam proper, which allows guests to view the event from on land and on board and will be the ultimate viewing location for the parade of dozens of unique sailing vessels, with fireworks displays overhead.”
Windstar also announced two epic European voyages with 60-plus-day itineraries, including the Star Collector: Comprehensive Europe Flagship Sailing which includes 48 total ports in 20 countries over 62 days, and the Star Collector: Grand European Tour which consists of 53 ports over 66 days.
Cruise fares for both of these voyages start at $21,699 per person and offer the convenience of unpacking just once with the perk of complimentary laundry service.
Other new itinerary highlights for Windstar’s Europe 2020 Season include:
—Rome & Grand Prix of Monaco returns onboard Wind Surf. Because the ship is the largest commercial sailing ship in the world, she’ll make a scene-stealing arrival in glamorous Monte Carlo. The itinerary will explore unique small ports like Portofino, Bastia, and Saint Raphael. For the first time in 2020, this themed cruise will also be a portion of a longer Star Collector sailing, meaning guests can pair the experience with another cruise.
—Quintessential Croatia on October 16 will be a James Beard Foundation Culinary Cruise Collection sailing, with eight days aboard Wind Surf from Venice to Venice. Chef and beverage expert to be announced soon.
—Autumn on the Atlantic Coast will boast the cultural ports of Bilbao, Spain; Bordeaux, France; and Honfleur, France – a maiden port for Windstar that has been heralded as “the prettiest harbor in all of France.” This cruise will also be a James Beard Foundation Culinary Cruise Collection offering on September 19. Chef and beverage expert to be announced soon.
—Autumn Revelries on the French Riviera will feature Windstar’s maiden call to Toulon, France.
—Greece, Israel & Egypt: Footsteps of Faith in the Holy Lands will include Windstar’s return to Cypress; Haifa and Ashdod in Israel; and Alexandria and Port Said in Egypt after a several-year absence from each. Late nights/overnights mean that guests can arrange overland tours to Petra, Jerusalem, and even Cairo and the Egyptian Pyramids.
—Greece via the Corinth Canal & Turkey: The Marvels of Ancient Rivals will witness the first-ever Windstar visit to Lemnos, Greece, the return of Windstar to Istanbul after a several-year absence (and an overnight), as well as the lovely “old Venetian harbor” of Chania on Crete. Also notable is the transit of the Corinth Canal – a legendary passage only small ships like Windstar’s Star Legend can negotiate.
—Ancient Epicenters in Autumn via the Corinth Canal will be an interesting journey from Athens to Rome with stops in Delphi, a UNESCO World Heritage Site; Valletta, Malta; and transit of the famed Corinth Canal.
—Eire with Fire & Ice: Ireland and Iceland’s Overlooked Treasures will access natural destinations inaccessible to larger ships as well as make a first-ever stop in Djupivogur, Iceland (the gateway to the Jokulsarion Glacier Lagoon, one of Iceland’s most popular attractions).
—Fado Folksongs, Tapas & Crystal: Portugal, Spain, Britain & Ireland promises unique stops in Isles of Scilly, England (known for the best and most unspoiled beaches in Cornwall), along with Fishguard, Whales and Waterford, Ireland.
