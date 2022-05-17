Windstar Cruises Cancels Asia Sailings, Adds Tahiti Itineraries
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Windstar Cruises Lacey Pfalz May 17, 2022
Windstar Cruises, the small ship cruise line, canceled its 2022 fall itineraries in Asia citing concerns that countries such as Japan, Hong Kong and South Korea are still currently closed to cruise travel, rerouting its itineraries to Tahiti instead.
Seven itineraries aboard the Star Breeze, including two Grand Japan sailings and one Pacific crossing from Alaska to Japan, are impacted by this change.
“As Japan, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Philippines and South Korea are all currently still closed to cruising, Windstar joins several other cruise lines in making this decision to cancel cruises in Asia for fall,” says Windstar Cruises President Christopher Prelog. “We hope our guests rebook on these same fantastic itineraries for next year.”
The ship will now extend its Alaska season with one more Alaskan Splendors itinerary in late August before it sails along the Pacific coast on its West Coast Epicurean Extravaganza. After this, it’ll make a transatlantic voyage from San Diego to Tahiti, followed by five other sailings in French Polynesia.
The change comes as Windstar celebrates its 35th anniversary of operating cruises in Tahiti this October; special programming on the Star Breeze and Wind Spirit ships will help mark the occasion.
In December, the cruise line will celebrate its first commercial cruise in New Zealand and Australia with Star Breeze’s Tasman Sea Treasures: New Zealand Fjords & South Australia itinerary.
