Windstar Cruises Expands Corporate Culinary Team
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Windstar Cruises Claudette Covey December 13, 2022
Windstar Cruises is enhancing its corporate culinary team with the appointment of Bjoern Wassmuth as culinary director and Eric Le Rouzic as corporate pastry chef.
Wassmuth, who has upward of 25 years of experience in the culinary industry and worked for five years as manager of culinary operations for a luxury cruise line, is charged with “menu and recipe development and overall supervision to maintain Windstar’s high quality dining program for the fleet,” the cruise line said.
Most recently, he worked as the executive chef and development chef at D&D London, whose portfolio includes 45 restaurants, bars and one hotel.
Le Rouzic, who will report to Wassmuth, has worked as a pastry chef aboard ships, and most recently served as Princess Cruises’ corporate pastry chef and chief baker.
“We’ve added two new restaurants, Star Grill by Steven Raichlen and Cuadro 44 by Anthony Sasso, to our three Star Plus Class ships and have taken on many new culinary endeavors,” said Windstar Cruises President Christopher Prelog.
“As we’ve grown our fleet and dining options, we must grow our culinary staff of professionals to support our chefs and culinary teams at sea.”
Windstar is the official cruise line of the James Beard Foundation.
