Windstar Cruises New Suites Feature The Broadmoor and Sea Island
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Windstar Cruises Noreen Kompanik January 12, 2023
Windstar Cruises has announced the redesign of two new themed suites and the addition of a brand-new mural on its Star Legend.
The two specialty suites are inspired by Windstar’s Forbes Five-Star sister companies The Broadmoor and Sea Island and rolled out to Windstar’s two other Star Plus Class yachts Star Breeze in spring 2023 and Star Pride in 2024.
The new mural from Miami-based artist Alex Nuñez is the third and final to be added on board Windstar’s three Star Plus Class yachts as part of a collaboration with Fountainhead Arts to bring new works to sea.
Windstar’s Star Plus Class yachts have two Classic Suites on Deck 5 forward. These Classic Suites on Star Legend have been transformed and named The Broadmoor Suite and The Sea Island Suite. The Broadmoor in Colorado Springs is known for its endless adventures and European elegance paired with Western charm and mountain vistas. Sea Island, an equally iconic resort situated on the Georgia coast exudes Southern charm and provides the perfect backdrop for an array of outdoor activities.
“Unlike hotel brands that have begun offering yacht-style cruises, this is a unique example of a cruise line bringing a separate land-based experience to sea,” explains Windstar President Christopher Prelog. “It connects and cross-sells a diverse and seemingly unrelated set of travel experiences that have shared ownership.”
In the Sea Island Suite, guests will find elegant touches evoking the property’s Addison Mizner design with curved arches, light walls, and sophisticated wood furnishings. “The overall look is quite coastal and airy – colors like sea-glass green are used throughout,” says Prelog. “In The Broadmoor Suite, you’ll find a traditional space with classic furniture, floral motifs, white trim with gold finishes, and wide crown molding.”
Alex Nuñez traveled aboard Star Legend from Lisbon to Miami to create the new mural titled ‘First Light’ inspired by the artist’s awakening to the sun rising on the horizon while at sea. “The hues of blue envelop the marine life thriving beneath the crashing waves,” says Nuñez.
Nuñez is a Cuban American mixed media painter from Miami whose works entail layers of acrylic paint, glitter, crystals, ink and collaged imagery.
