Last updated: 10:37 AM ET, Thu January 12 2023

Windstar Cruises New Suites Feature The Broadmoor and Sea Island

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Windstar Cruises Noreen Kompanik January 12, 2023

Windstar Knows the Way--All-In for Europe
Windstar Knows the Way--All-In for Europe (Photo via Windstar Cruises)

Windstar Cruises has announced the redesign of two new themed suites and the addition of a brand-new mural on its Star Legend.

The two specialty suites are inspired by Windstar’s Forbes Five-Star sister companies The Broadmoor and Sea Island and rolled out to Windstar’s two other Star Plus Class yachts Star Breeze in spring 2023 and Star Pride in 2024.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Cruise Trends
AmaWaterways, river cruise, Iron Gates, Seven Rivers Journey

Amawaterways Extends Free Land Package Offer on River Cruises

Crystal Cruises

Riverside Luxury Cruises Acquires Four Crystal Ships

Silversea Nova, Silversea Cruises, new ship, Silversea rendering

Silversea Reveals Silver Nova’s Dining, Drinking &...

Cunard

Cunard To Launch 'Sea Views' Photography Exhibition

The new mural from Miami-based artist Alex Nuñez is the third and final to be added on board Windstar’s three Star Plus Class yachts as part of a collaboration with Fountainhead Arts to bring new works to sea.

Windstar’s Star Plus Class yachts have two Classic Suites on Deck 5 forward. These Classic Suites on Star Legend have been transformed and named The Broadmoor Suite and The Sea Island Suite. The Broadmoor in Colorado Springs is known for its endless adventures and European elegance paired with Western charm and mountain vistas. Sea Island, an equally iconic resort situated on the Georgia coast exudes Southern charm and provides the perfect backdrop for an array of outdoor activities.

“Unlike hotel brands that have begun offering yacht-style cruises, this is a unique example of a cruise line bringing a separate land-based experience to sea,” explains Windstar President Christopher Prelog. “It connects and cross-sells a diverse and seemingly unrelated set of travel experiences that have shared ownership.”

In the Sea Island Suite, guests will find elegant touches evoking the property’s Addison Mizner design with curved arches, light walls, and sophisticated wood furnishings. “The overall look is quite coastal and airy – colors like sea-glass green are used throughout,” says Prelog. “In The Broadmoor Suite, you’ll find a traditional space with classic furniture, floral motifs, white trim with gold finishes, and wide crown molding.”

Alex Nuñez traveled aboard Star Legend from Lisbon to Miami to create the new mural titled ‘First Light’ inspired by the artist’s awakening to the sun rising on the horizon while at sea. “The hues of blue envelop the marine life thriving beneath the crashing waves,” says Nuñez.

Nuñez is a Cuban American mixed media painter from Miami whose works entail layers of acrylic paint, glitter, crystals, ink and collaged imagery.

For more information on Windstar Cruises

For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News

More by Noreen Kompanik

Crystal Cruises

Riverside Luxury Cruises Acquires Four Crystal Ships

Silversea Reveals Silver Nova’s Dining, Drinking & Lounging Venues

Viking’s New Ocean Ship Named In Los Angeles By NASA Astronaut

Cunard To Launch 'Sea Views' Photography Exhibition

Regent Seven Seas Cruises Launches 'Upgrade Your Horizon' Wave Season Offer

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS