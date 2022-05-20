Windstar Cruises Reports Biggest Sales Week Since Pandemic
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Windstar Cruises Theresa Norton May 20, 2022
Windstar Cruises reported that last week marked the highest-grossing week of cruise sales since the start of the pandemic and one of the biggest in company history.
The hike in sales occurred during the “Windstar Week Sale” May 3-13, which offered up to 45 percent off voyages to the Mediterranean, Tahiti, Northern Europe, Alaska, Asia, Greece, Australia/New Zealand, the Holy Land and more.
“We’re optimistic to see this type of booking activity during our Windstar Week sale, which points to a return in demand for vacations and especially small-ship cruise vacations,” said Windstar President Christopher Prelog. “People are discovering the advantage of small, yacht-like, sailing and all-suite cruising to aspirational destinations.”
Windstar Cruises operates a fleet of six boutique all-suite and sailing yachts carrying 148 to 342 guests. The company recently enlarged and renovated the three all-suite Star Plus Class yachts in the $250 Million Star Plus initiative.
Windstar is part of the Xanterra Travel Collection, a group of hospitality and travel companies owned by The Anschutz Corp.
Sponsored Content
-
ALGV Travel Advisor Appreciation MonthPromoted by ALG Vacations
-
Tropical Paradise in Cancun & Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
A Modern Luxury Resort in Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
How Travel Agents Can Learn More About the New Wyndham Alltra Brand
For more information on Windstar Cruises, Mediterranean, Tahiti, Europe, Australia
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Theresa Norton
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS