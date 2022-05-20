Last updated: 11:36 AM ET, Fri May 20 2022

Windstar Cruises Reports Biggest Sales Week Since Pandemic

Windstar Cruises Theresa Norton May 20, 2022

Star Breeze at sunset
Star Breeze. (photo via Windstar Cruises)

Windstar Cruises reported that last week marked the highest-grossing week of cruise sales since the start of the pandemic and one of the biggest in company history.

The hike in sales occurred during the “Windstar Week Sale” May 3-13, which offered up to 45 percent off voyages to the Mediterranean, Tahiti, Northern Europe, Alaska, Asia, Greece, Australia/New Zealand, the Holy Land and more.

“We’re optimistic to see this type of booking activity during our Windstar Week sale, which points to a return in demand for vacations and especially small-ship cruise vacations,” said Windstar President Christopher Prelog. “People are discovering the advantage of small, yacht-like, sailing and all-suite cruising to aspirational destinations.”

Windstar Cruises operates a fleet of six boutique all-suite and sailing yachts carrying 148 to 342 guests. The company recently enlarged and renovated the three all-suite Star Plus Class yachts in the $250 Million Star Plus initiative.

Windstar is part of the Xanterra Travel Collection, a group of hospitality and travel companies owned by The Anschutz Corp.

