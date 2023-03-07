Last updated: 01:40 PM ET, Tue March 07 2023

Windstar Cruises to Eliminate COVID-19 Vaccine Requirement

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Windstar Cruises Claudette Covey March 07, 2023

Wind Spirit, Windstar cruises, Moorea, Tahiti, tropics, destinations
Windstar Cruises' Wind Spirit in Moorea. (photo via Windstar Cruises)

On June 1, 2023, Windstar Cruises will eliminate its COVID-19 vaccine requirement for guests but will keep it in place for crew.

Trending Now
Cruise Trends
Carnival Sunshine

FBI Investigating ‘Suspicious’ Death of Woman on...

EXPLORA I, Explora Journeys, new ships 2023

Explora Journeys Reveals First Ship's Ocean Residences and...

cruise ships, docks, terminal, New Providence, The Bahamas

With Profit Elusive, Cruise Lines Are Trimming Services,...

Carnival Miracle, Carnival Cruise Line, cruise ship, galveston, texas

Carnival Cruise Line Expanding with Longer Cruises from Galveston

ADVERTISING

“We’ve invested in and improved our health and safety processes, including upgrading the HVAC systems on all of our ships, which has led to a cleaner and safer environment on board,” said Windstar Cruises President Christopher Prelog. “When combined with the widespread availability of vaccines and medical treatments, the risk factors are considerably lower now, giving us the confidence to lift the requirement.

“We’ve learned much over the past few years and will continue to follow the policies of each country we visit, as well as evaluate and use public health tools at our disposal to continue to safely sail and travel the world.”

The line – which made a significant investment in upgrading the fleet’s heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems to include high-tech air filtration with HEPA filters and UV-C irradiation throughout its fleet of six vessels – will continue to provide guests with onboard tests.

For the latest travel news, updates and deals, subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter.

For more information on Windstar Cruises

For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News

More by Claudette Covey

Claudette Covey
AmaMagdalena, AmaWaterways, river cruise ships, new river cruise ships 2024, colombia river cruise ships, rio magdalena

AmaWaterways Unveils Details for 2024 Rio Magdalena Cruise and...

AmaWaterways

Explora Journeys Reveals First Ship's Ocean Residences and Penthouses

With Profit Elusive, Cruise Lines Are Trimming Services, Raising Package Prices

gallery icon The Best Cruise Line for Each Zodiac Sign

Princess Cruises Is Offering 40 Percent Off, $100 Deposits for a Limited Time

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS