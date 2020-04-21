Windstar Extends Suspension of Operations Until June 30, 2020
Windstar Cruises is extending its temporary suspension of operations until June 30, 2020, due to the continued effects of COVID-19 and travel restrictions by multiple governments.
“The health and well-being of guests, crew, land-based employees and people in the communities we visit is always a top priority,” Windstar said in a statement.
Travelers with canceled cruises can get a refund or a future cruise credit valued at 125 percent of all monies paid on the booking. The credit can be used to rebook and sail until Dec. 31, 2021.
Windstar originally paused operations on March 14 for sailings through April 30.
