Last updated: 11:33 AM ET, Tue April 21 2020

Windstar Extends Suspension of Operations Until June 30, 2020

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Windstar Cruises Theresa Norton April 21, 2020

Wind, Surf, ship
PHOTO: The Wind Surf ship. (photo via Windstar Cruises)

Windstar Cruises is extending its temporary suspension of operations until June 30, 2020, due to the continued effects of COVID-19 and travel restrictions by multiple governments.

“The health and well-being of guests, crew, land-based employees and people in the communities we visit is always a top priority,” Windstar said in a statement.

Travelers with canceled cruises can get a refund or a future cruise credit valued at 125 percent of all monies paid on the booking. The credit can be used to rebook and sail until Dec. 31, 2021.

Windstar originally paused operations on March 14 for sailings through April 30.

For more information on Windstar Cruises

For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News

More by Theresa Norton

Theresa Norton
town on Danube River

Avalon Shares Details of New Danube River Ports in 2021

Avalon Waterways

Book Now and Save Big With American Queen Steamboat Company's Early Booking Discount

Victory Cruise Lines Revises Schedule Amid Pandemic

Silversea Reduces Deposit, Further Eases Cancellation Policy

Cruise Ship Finally Docks After Avoiding Coronavirus During 15-Week Voyage

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS