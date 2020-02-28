Windstar President John Delaney to Step Down, Prelog Elevated to COO
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Windstar Cruises Theresa Norton February 28, 2020
John Delaney, president of Windstar Cruises since July 2016, will step down March 4 “to focus on personal priorities,” the company announced Feb. 28.
Andrew Todd, president and CEO of parent company Xanterra Leisure Holding, will continue as CEO of the small-ship cruise line. Delaney will provide advice to the brand during the transition through March.
Christopher Prelog, vice president of fleet operations at Windstar and former vice president at Seabourn Cruise Line, will assume the role as chief operating officer of Windstar Cruises.
In addition, Betsy O'Rourke, chief marketing officer for Xanterra and the former senior vice president of marketing at Royal Caribbean, will lend her expertise to the Windstar brand.
This is a time of growth and expansion for the small-ship line. Its $250 Million Star Plus Initiative will lengthen three of Windstar’s yacht-like motor ships so new suites, dining venues and public spaces can be added. The first of the stretched ships, Star Breeze, is slated to return to service in May 2020.
