Windstar Pushes Back Return to Sailing, Launches 2020 Holiday Sale
Windstar Cruises has announced it will postpone all sailings for 2021 until May 1.
The cruise line has canceled Alaska, Mexico and U.S. cruises that were set to sail prior to May.
Windstar also announced a new Bon Voyage 2020 sale, which begins December 16 for past guests and travel advisors. For the general public, it will begin on December 17 and it will end for everyone on December 30, 2020.
This sale includes price reductions on select 2021 and 2022 voyages, especially focused on the Caribbean and Tahiti. It also features a reduced deposit of 5% instead of 15%.
“We are seeing increasing interest for summer and fall of 2021 and also 2022,” says Windstar Cruises’ President Chris Prelog. “Our six yachts carry only 148 to 342 guests, and we expect demand for small ship cruising to continue to increase. My advice is to book now and save your desired cruise date before we sell out. You can always cancel up to 48 hours before departure for 2021 cruises.”
Windstar’s newly renovated ship, the Star Breeze, will now return to cruising on May 15, with a new itinerary called Beach Fun & Sun -- A Remote Caribbean Getaway, which departs from St. Martin and focuses on secluded beaches, adventure and watersports activities.
For more information, please visit WindstarCruises.com. For information regarding COVID-19, please see the cruise line’s Beyond Ordinary Care program.
