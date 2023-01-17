10 Facts to Inspire Your Trip to Canada
With everything from some of the world's most stunning scenery to memorable experiences for travelers of all types, Canada is an unparalleled destination to sell and recommend. Here are 10 interesting facts to inspire your clients to discover this spectacular destination.
At Fort William Historical Park in Ontario, visitors can travel 200 years into the past, tour 42 historic buildings, interact with 19th-century fur trade society members, from Scottish fur traders to members of the Ojibwa First Nation, and hear their personal stories.
Toronto, Canada's largest urban center, is home to more than 230 nationalities and 200 languages and dialects. It is the capital of Ontario and a dynamic city famous for its progress and diversity.
It was in the emblematic Place Royal, where Quebec City was initially founded in 1608. Today, it is possible to admire its buildings that combine French and British influences, the oldest stone church in North America, perfectly restored houses, and several quaint restaurants with terraces and craft stores.
Of the 1.67 million square kilometers of the surface area of the province of Quebec, half is covered by forests that are home to 650 unique species of wildlife.
British Columbia is home to more than 21 splendid lighthouses illuminating its west coast.
Home to three species of bears and countless land and marine animals, the Great Bear Rainforest in British Columbia is the largest expanse of untouched temperate forest on earth.
The West Edmonton Mall in the city of Edmonton is the largest indoor shopping and entertainment center in North America, with more than 500,000 square meters of stores, restaurants, and unique attractions, such as a water park and skating rink.
Six festivals dedicated to beer - and beverages such as ciders and cocktails - are held each year in Alberta. The most popular are in Calgary, Edmonton, Banff (held in autumn) and Jasper (in winter).
At almost 6,000 meters, Mount Logan in Kluane National Park and Preserve, Yukon, is the highest peak in Canada.
One of the must-see experiences in the Northwest Territories is the sighting of the Northern Lights, a natural phenomenon that can be enjoyed for about 240 nights a year.
