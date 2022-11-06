2022 Travvy Awards: The Best Travel Insurance Providers
Laurie Baratti November 06, 2022
This week, the eighth annual Travvy Awards Gala brought together leading travel suppliers, travel advisors and media members to honor the best of the best in the travel industry for 2022.
With over 300 awards handed out this year, the comprehensive category list covers airlines, destinations, hotels and resorts, cruise lines, tour operators, car rental companies and more. There’s also a category dedicated to honoring the best providers of travel insurance, which travelers are increasingly seeking out to guard their trips against unforeseen incidents after more than two years of pandemic-related uncertainty.
Gold Awards
For the seventh year in a row, Allianz Global Assistance took home the Gold Travvy awards in 2022 for both Overall Best Travel Insurance Provider and Best Customer Service among travel insurance providers.
Allianz’ customers can rely on being able to reach multilingual customer service teams, who are based in 35 countries around the world at any time, 24/7. Not only are medical specialists always available to help aid travelers in emergencies, but agents can also assist with just about any other sort of problem customers might encounter on their travels, helping them solve relatively simple to complex issues.
Its customers can always call to speak with a real person or use the free Allianz TravelSmart app to access their plan information, file and track claims, check real-time flight updates and boarding gate information, get location-based alerts about events that could impact their travels, locate medical facilities nearby while in their destination and more.
As a result of recent years’ unprecedented pandemic conditions, Allianz began including new ‘Epidemic Coverage Endorsement’ in certain travel insurance plans, modifying many to include coverage benefits for certain losses related to COVID-19 and any future epidemic that may have a similar impact.
Silver Awards
In both the Overall Best Insurance and Best Customer Service Categories, AIG Travel Guard took home the Silver statuette. The company offers a wide selection of plans, providing specialized coverage for both leisure and business travel, international or domestic. It also enables travel advisors to create customized coverage packages for their clientele by combining separate individual product components. This flexibility and ability to tailor plans to travelers’ needs is one of the attributes that makes AIG Travel Guard a standout within the industry.
Plan benefits can include coverage for such unforeseen circumstances as trip cancellation or interruption, healthcare or medical expenses, security or medical evacuation services, baggage delays or losses, rental vehicle damage, and specialized coverages like lodging expenses, trip saver or trip exchange. Through its network of service centers throughout Asia, Europe and the Americas, Travel Guard works to provide its customers with exemplary customer service.
Due to the unpredictability of travel conditions during the pandemic, cancel-for-any-reason coverage is also a component that many customers consider a must-have, which is an option included in some of Travel Guard’s plans.
Bronze Awards
International Medical Group (IMG) Travel Insurance took home the Bronze Travvy award this year for Overall Best Travel Insurance Provider, while Travelex Insurance Services received the Bronze prize for Best Customer Service among travel insurance providers.
IMG Travel Insurance is among the industry’s top suppliers of protection plan policies for vacationers, business travelers, study-abroad students, global citizens and expats, insuring customers against trip cancellations and delays, lost or stolen luggage, healthcare expenses and more while they’re on their travels or residing outside the U.S. IMG offers a full-service approach to providing a comprehensive range of medical, dental, life and disability products, along with a dedicated team of international, multilingual specialists and highly-trained customer service professionals to support its clientele.
An industry leader with 25 years’ experience, Travelex Insurance Services offers two main travel insurance plans: Travel Basic and Travel Select, as well as a U.S.-specific Travel America plan. The company also allows travelers to customize their policies with optional upgrades and add-on benefits to meet their own unique needs. Like the other winners in this category, Travelex offers wide-ranging coverage for everything from canceled or delays flights to emergency medical care or evacuation. It also provides 24/7 medical and concierge assistance to help customers solve any issues that arise on their trip, from filling prescriptions abroad to replacing travel documents or obtaining legal assistance.
