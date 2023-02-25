3 Mexican Destinations With Unique Culinary Tourism
Culinary tourism is perfect for food lovers who yearn to experience new aromas, sensations, and flavors through the senses and, above all, the palate.
And although Mexico paints itself alone in gastronomic matters, three cities are on the cusp of flavor. They will also be the most popular in culinary tourism this 2023, as found in Booking.com's annual travel predictions report.
With its contemporary uniqueness, Merida and its Yucatecan cuisine, Cholula and its Puebla essence, and Queretaro offer various dishes beyond cochinita pibil (pork cooked for hours underground), mole, or enchiladas queretanas.
INFINITE CULINARY LEGACY AT MERIDA
In the country's southeastern region, Merida portrays its folklore through gastronomy that fuses Hispanic tradition with Mayan culture.
Corn and condiments are the great stars of its dishes for culinary tourism.
The best way to explore the Yucatecan seasoning is in its markets, in the restaurants of Paseo de Montejo, or in gastronomic proposals such as Pueblo Pibil, located in a beautiful mansion from the end of the 18th century, where they prepare cochinita pibil underground, and with banana leaves.
Another place worth visiting is Pancho Maiz, which seeks to preserve, rescue and disseminate the native and creole corn of the peninsula through its dining room.
The best cochinita pibil torta? Find it at La Terraza Amarilla, an establishment with very affordable prices.
In Merida, you can visit the Plaza Grande, the Cathedral of San Ildefonso, the Gran Museo del Mundo Maya, or one of its cenotes or archaeological sites, where you can also enjoy culinary tourism.
The dishes you can't miss in Merida:
– Lime soup
– The cochinita pibil
– Papadzules
– The tamales colados
– The huevos motuleños (eggs from Merida)
– Stuffed cheese
CHOLULA, RELIGION AND FOOD
Cholula is a city with flavor and seasoning for culinary tourism.
In pre-Hispanic times, Cholula was considered a religious center as crucial as the Basilica of Guadalupe.
This city, located 20 minutes from Puebla, is a place of inspiration and culture, where pre-Hispanic heritage is mixed with Spanish culture.
Corn, beans, and chile shine in the landscape of flavors of Cholula's culinary tourism, which has that traditional Puebla essence with a modern and bold twist.
This can be explored at Milli, a restaurant that enhances the versatility of corn as the base of its dishes. At the same time, La Norberta is a colorful and accessible option that reflects the tradition of this municipality.
Do you want to spend a bohemian night? Nothing is better than dinner at Jazzatlan and enjoying a mini jazz concert or going to Licoreria San Pedrito, a "secret" bar hidden behind a pink wall with many flavors (and all kinds of mezcals).
The dishes you can't miss in Cholula:
– The Cholulteca soup
– The cuetlas
– Bean tamales
– The "elephant's ears" (orejas de elefante)
– The mole poblano
QUERETARO: NEW MEXICAN FOOD
The traditional modernity of Queretaro's culinary tourism. Although the gastronomy of Merida and Cholula are recognized worldwide, that of Queretaro also deserves to be in the spotlight of culinary tourism.
This city is on the list of trend-setting destinations for 2023, and no wonder, as it offers a wide range of entertainment, attractions, and a great variety of dishes.
Queretaro was recognized as a World Heritage Site by UNESCO for its colonial architecture, many churches, museums, and importance in Mexican Independence.
The best restaurants to get to know Queretaro's gastronomy and enjoy culinary tourism are Hacienda La Laborcilla, ideal for pampering yourself in a restored 18th-century hacienda, PIA Cocina Libre, where traditional flavors are reinvented in a chemical-free organic menu, or Cantina San Miguelito, which has a very colorful decoration and traditional dishes.
In addition, if you are a wine lover, you can add to your plan a visit to the famous grape harvests or take the cheese and wine route, an activity that is quite an experience.
You can also visit the stone aqueduct, the Plaza de Armas, the Santa Rosa Temple, the Sierra Gorda Biosphere Reserve, the Regional Museum of Queretaro or the MAQRO, which is the Art Museum of Queretaro, or the Hercules Beer Garden, located next to a textile factory.
If you dare to take a road trip, you can also marvel at Queretaro's tropical forests, mountains, deserts, and lakes.
The dishes you can't miss in Queretaro:
– The enchiladas queretanas
– The nopal cactus on stalk
– The gorditas de migaja
– The chivito tapeado
– The mechada tongue
– The pacholas
– The Queretaro soup
