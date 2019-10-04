5 Things to Know About Hilo Before Visiting
Destination & Tourism Will McGough October 04, 2019
Most of the tourist traffic to the Big Island of Hawaii goes through Kona, thanks to its abundance of hotels, sunny weather and memorizing water. It’s understandable considering Hilo, though the largest city on the island, lacks large amounts of accommodation and is known for its rainy weather. But, those realities are what has kept Hilo authentic, and there’s plenty to discover on the Windward side of the island. Here are five things to know:
Hilo was destroyed by a tsunami in the 60s and has been rebuilt.
It was an unforgettable tragedy—a 35-foot wave smashed into Hilo, destroying more than 500 homes and businesses and killing 61 people. The town has since been rebuilt, little by little, with a string of replicated old storefronts along the main drag. You’ll see that, of late, street art has grown in popularity, bringing much-needed color and personality along with it. The Pacific Tsunami Museum, located in downtown Hilo, is a must-visit to learn more about tsunamis in Hawaii, both their past impact and their dangers going forward.
True, there are only a few hotels in Hilo, but that’s only part of the story.
Just a few full-service hotels line the quiet, lovely and tranquil Hilo Bay: The Hilo Hawaiian, the Grand Naniloa, the Reeds Bay Resort hotel and the Hilo Seaside Hotel. But there’s more opportunity than that; in fact, there are more small inns and bed and breakfasts than most realize—check out the Hilo Bay Bed and Breakfast, the Hale Kai, the Orchid Tree, Maureen’s or the oddly named At the Beach With Friends Bed and Breakfast. Having an array of small accommodations is what keeps Hilo feeling low key and genuine, and it makes it easy for you to become part of the vibe.
There are good restaurants.
Hilo’s reputation with foodies has not been very good over the years, but things are improving, and you can get a great bite to eat nowadays. Places like the Café Pesto, Pineapples Restaurant and the Hilo Bay Café lead the modern-day charge, backed up by hole-in-the-wall favorites like Koji’s Bento Korner and Nori’s Saimin. Check out the farmer’s market on Saturday for its local vendors and food trucks, or stop by the permanent marketplace, open every day, for locally-sourced poke, plate lunches, smoothies and shave ice.
But... you won’t be going out at night.
The restaurant scene has improved, but, yeah... don’t expect much in the way of nightlife outside of the hotel bars (for what it’s worth, Hula Hula’s is by the water and has live music often).
Which is a good thing, because Hilo is a great launching point.
But that’s all right because the energy in Hilo really doesn’t lend itself to excessive consumption or late nights—rather, it’s about the lapping sounds of the quiet bay, the relaxing songs of the coqui frogs at night. Hilo is positioned perfectly for an early-rise to adventure, namely Hawaii Volcanoes National Park and the Hamakua Coast. The latter is one of the more underrated parts of the island—the drive north from Hilo up the Hawaii Belt Road gains elevation quickly and offers stunning views of the coast along with the laid-back, wet, farm-focused upcountry of the Hamakua Coast, as well as Akaka Falls and Waipio Valley. Come prepared to get up and go—Hilo lacks sandy beaches, so it’s all about adventuring otherwise.
For more information on Hawaii
For more Destination & Tourism News
More by Will McGough
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS