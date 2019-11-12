A Glimpse Into Riviera Nayarit’s Huichol Festivities
Destination & Tourism Puerto Vallarta & Riviera Nayarit November 12, 2019
WHY IT RATES: People visiting the Pacific Coast of Mexico this November can celebrate tradition with Riviera Nayarit's Huichol Festivities. —Codie Liermann, Associate Editor
In the spirit of the giving season and paying homage to tradition this November, Riviera Nayarit, Mexico’s Pacific treasure, invites travelers to join in the celebrations as it honors its unique Huichol community.
The Huichol—or Wixáritari which means “the people” in their native language—are an indigenous group that live in the foothills and highlands of the Sierra Madre Mountain range, comprised of the states of Nayarit, Jalisco, Durango and Zacatecas.
Historically known for resisting all forms of colonialization of their people and land, including the Spanish Invasion and fall of the Aztec empire, the Huichol continue to hold their pre-Colombian traditions and rituals as sacred and are regarded as a North American tribe that has continued to remain true to its ancestors.
Their unique lifestyle, humble culture and vibrant art offer North American travelers a fascinating educational and cultural experience.
Arts and Crafts
Described as a “portal on nature,” Huichol art takes many forms such as weaving, embroidery, votive offerings, chairs, basketry, musical instruments and sculptures and is well known for its quality beadwork that uses traditional methods. This artistic legacy has been recognized by travelers and leading museums around the world for its unique, intricate and colorful perspective on human culture and its relationship to nature.
Huichol-made bags, hats, pens and other woven objects make the perfect souvenirs for travelers visiting the destination and can be easily found in many stores throughout the region, including Revolucion del Sueño in boho-chic, surfer town Sayulita and The Hikuri Huichol Gallery in family-friendly Nuevo Vallarta.
Local businesses and hotels also recognize the beauty of this art. For example, the luxurious W Punta de Mita features lucha libre masks and papel picado folk art décor and is home to a colorful Camino Huichol walkway that depicts and celebrates local wildlife and culture.
Rituals and Traditions
The Huichol way of life is rich with sacred rituals and ceremonial practices. There are specific ceremonies for each of the seasons and each revolve around their four main deities—Corn, Blue Deer, Peyote or cactus and the Eagle, all which descended from the Sun God, creator of all creatures.
One of the most important ceremonies is the Dance of the Deer, where they dance their prayers into the altar of Mother Earth and connect with the Deer Spirit, the most important Huichol animal power.
Travelers staying at select hotels in Riviera Nayarit get to experience some of these rituals and connect with the native community in distinctive ways.
For example, properties like the Four Seasons Punta Mita and Grand Velas Riviera Nayarit offer a Huichol-inspired wedding ceremony, where the Huichol Marakame or shaman marries the couples’ souls and the symbols of corn, copal, eagle and hawk feathers take center stage.
Similarly, the Grand Velas offers the Healing of the Soul ceremony, a sacred ritual where guests, alongside natives, pray to the Huichol gods for health, harmony and peace.
Cultural Preservation
The Huichol culture is an important part of the Riviera Nayarit experience for travelers, and there are several destination-wide initiatives in place that spur cultural preservation and sustainable growth for the native community.
One of the main ways the destination does this is through the Huichol Tour, which takes travelers behind the scenes to experience the villages, ceremonial sites, rituals and traditions of the Huichol first-hand.
Hotels play their part too. For example, Dreams Villamagna Nuevo Resort & Spa, recognized by the Rainforest Alliance, respects the ancestral culture associated with the Huichol, as the property was built in an area they used to call home.
The native’s language, culture and spirituality play a significant role in the Dreams Villamagna experience with Huichol crafts and rituals being popular activities among guests.
Riviera Nayarit is also home to the Huichol Center for Cultural Survival, an organization that generates working strategies and programs to address the economic, educational and health issues facing the Huichol community as they work to maintain their cultural identity and homeland.
Regardless of the town of choice, travelers seeking to immerse themselves in a new culture this holiday season can head to Riviera Nayarit, where they are guaranteed to find the Huicholes adorned by their crafted jaguars, peyotes, blue deer and corn, in every town square.
To discover the Pacific Coast’s treasure destination, contact a travel agent or visit www.RivieraNayarit.com.
SOURCE: Riviera Nayarit press release.
For more information on Puerto Vallarta & Riviera Nayarit, Puerto Vallarta, Riviera Nayarit, Mexico
For more Destination & Tourism News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS