A Tourist Reportedly Defaced the Roman Colosseum
Destination & Tourism Patrick Clarke September 28, 2020
An Irish tourist is facing potential jail time or a fine of no less than $2,400 for allegedly carving his initials into Rome's iconic Colosseum.
According to CNN, the 32-year-old was caught by private security at Italy's famous 2,000-year-old amphitheater last week. The man's two initials were allegedly carved using a metal point on a pillar located on the Colosseum's first floor.
Carabinieri police have charged the tourist with damaging a historical and artistic landmark, a crime that's punishable with up to one year in prison or a fine of at least 2,065 euros.
"The Colosseum, like any monument that represents the history of all of us, must be preserved and handed over to future generations," the archaeologist responsible for the World Heritage Site, Federica Rinaldi, told CNN. "It is a monument that deserves everyone's respect because it belongs to everyone, and it must remain so."
"Carving one's initials, in addition to being a crime, seems to be a gesture of those who want to appropriate the monument. Better take a selfie," Rinaldi added.
Unruly visitors are nothing new for the Colosseum and Rome as a whole as local officials have implemented strict penalties for vandalism and other unacceptable behaviors in recent years.
For more information on Rome
For more Destination & Tourism News
More by Patrick Clarke
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS