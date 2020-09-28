Last updated: 11:21 AM ET, Mon September 28 2020

A Tourist Reportedly Defaced the Roman Colosseum

September 28, 2020

Colosseum, Rome, Italy
PHOTO: Colosseum, Rome, Italy (Photo by Lauren Breedlove)

An Irish tourist is facing potential jail time or a fine of no less than $2,400 for allegedly carving his initials into Rome's iconic Colosseum.

According to CNN, the 32-year-old was caught by private security at Italy's famous 2,000-year-old amphitheater last week. The man's two initials were allegedly carved using a metal point on a pillar located on the Colosseum's first floor.

Carabinieri police have charged the tourist with damaging a historical and artistic landmark, a crime that's punishable with up to one year in prison or a fine of at least 2,065 euros.

"The Colosseum, like any monument that represents the history of all of us, must be preserved and handed over to future generations," the archaeologist responsible for the World Heritage Site, Federica Rinaldi, told CNN. "It is a monument that deserves everyone's respect because it belongs to everyone, and it must remain so."

"Carving one's initials, in addition to being a crime, seems to be a gesture of those who want to appropriate the monument. Better take a selfie," Rinaldi added.

Unruly visitors are nothing new for the Colosseum and Rome as a whole as local officials have implemented strict penalties for vandalism and other unacceptable behaviors in recent years.

