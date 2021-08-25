Air France Launching New Winter Guadeloupe Flights
Destination & Tourism Brian Major August 25, 2021
Air France will launch winter flights between Guadeloupe’s Pointe-à-Pitre International Airport and New York and Montreal beginning in November 2021.
Air France will offer twice-weekly flights on Wednesdays and Saturdays between Guadeloupe and New York beginning November 24, 2021. The carrier will also offer twice-weekly departures on Tuesdays and Fridays between Guadeloupe and Montreal starting on November 23. The winter-season flights will operate through March of 2022.
Become a Guadeloupe Islands Specialist
Fully vaccinated international travelers planning to visit the French overseas territory must present proof of vaccination and proof of a negative PCR or antigen test less than 72 hours (for a PCR test) or less than 48 hours (for an antigen test) prior to boarding and arrival in Guadeloupe.
U.S. visitors must also present a sworn statement they do not have symptoms of COVID-19 nor have had contact with someone with a confirmed case of COVID-19. Vaccinated visitors from the U.S. will not be subject to quarantine.
In addition to the protocols for vaccinated travelers, unvaccinated travelers will need to “present a compelling reason as to why they are traveling to the Guadeloupe islands” and will be subject to a mandatory seven-day quarantine, according to Guadeloupe Islands Tourist Board officials.
Several Guadeloupe properties are offering special packages following the destination’s reopening to visitors. La Creole Beach & Spa is offering 10 percent off all of its island properties for bookings made through October 15, 2021. Club Med La Caravelle is offering 45 percent off published rates for bookings made by August 31, 2021, for travel through February 18, 2022.
Air France tickets may be modified for travel through December 31, 2021. Customers may change their reservation free of charge or request a refundable credit voucher if they choose not to travel. If the flight is canceled by Air France, customers may postpone their trip, request a full ticket refund or request a credit voucher, which is refundable if not used.
For more information on Guadeloupe
For more Destination & Tourism News
More by Brian Major
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS