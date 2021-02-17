Alaska Updates COVID-19 Travel Protocols
Destination & Tourism Rich Thomaselli February 17, 2021
The state of Alaska has updated its COVID-19 travel protocols, revising what were once mandates into advisories – or, what it called, ‘strong recommendations.’
The state’s COVID-19 disaster declaration expired on Sunday, Feb. 14, and Alaska’s new advisory for international and interstate travel still provides clear guidance for all travelers — including those with proof of COVID-19 vaccination — to do one of the following when entering the state by land, sea or air.
– To mitigate the transmission and control the spread of the virus, travelers should obtain a molecular-based test 72 hours before departure and upload negative results into the Alaska Travel Portal.
– If tested 72 hours before departure and awaiting results, travelers should upload proof of test taken into the Alaska Travel Portal and quarantine at personal expense while waiting.
– If a non-resident arrives without a pre-test, testing is available upon arrival. The traveler should quarantine at personal expense while waiting on results.
– Also recommended is to take a second test between 5 and 14 days after arrival.
Fully vaccinated travelers (those who are at least two weeks post completion of a full course of an approved COVID-19 vaccine) should follow pre-travel testing protocols, but do not need to practice strict social distancing while they await test results.
“We must continue to prioritize the health and safety of both Alaska’s visitors and residents,” Alaska Travel Industry Association President and CEO Sarah Leonard said in a statement. “We strongly urge travelers to continue to get a COVID-19 test before they come to Alaska to help the state mitigate the transmission and control the spread of the COVID-19 virus and its variants.”
Travelers will find all the details of the current health advisory at TravelAlaska.com/safetravels.
For more information on Alaska
For more Destination & Tourism News
More by Rich Thomaselli
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS