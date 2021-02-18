Alaska Visitor Industry Works to Save Summer Tourism Season
Scott Laird February 18, 2021
Alaska’s summer tourism season seemed all but lost with Transport Canada’s announcement that large cruise ships would be banned from Canadian waters until early 2022.
The US and Canada have a symbiotic relationship regarding most large ship cruises to Alaska. Most of the ships operated by the major cruise lines are foreign-built and registered and crewed mostly by non-US citizens, which means a 19th Century US statute prohibits them from operating itineraries wholly within the United States.
As such, large ship cruises to Alaska must either originate or terminate at a Canadian port (typically Vancouver), while round-trip sailings must included a Canadian port call en route.
Canada’s ban on cruise ships is an extension of existing prohibitions that have existed since mid-2020, but the February 4th announcement was notable for its length—it’s effective until February 28, 2022.
Alaska’s congressional delegation quickly condemned the ban: “Canada’s announcement to ban all cruise sailings carrying 100 people or more traveling through Canadian waters, without so much as a courtesy conversation with the Alaska Delegation, is not only unexpected—it is unacceptable—and was certainly not a decision made with any consideration for Alaskans or our economy. We expect more from our Canadian allies.”
“Upon hearing the announcement, we immediately reached out to Canadian and American agencies to try to understand the rationale behind this decision—particularly the duration of the ban. We are exploring all potential avenues, including changing existing laws, to ensure the cruise industry in Alaska resumes operations as soon as it is safe. We will fight to find a path forward.”
Allison St-Jean, Press Secretary for Canada’s Minister of Transport, explains the reason for the yearlong ban: “A decision for a one-year ban provides clarity and certainty to the cruise industry wishing to operate in Canada. It also allows public health authorities to continue focusing on the most pressing issues, including the vaccine rollout and new COVID-19 variants. As we’ve said all along, ensuring the safety and security of Canadians is the Government of Canada’s top priority.”
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control has not yet cleared cruise operations to return to US waters, and both the US and Canadian health authorities discourage citizens from cruising. However, cruise lines were planning and staffing in anticipation of a 2021 Alaska cruise season, should infection counts and vaccination efforts improve the outlook for a safe return to operations.
Holland America Line (HAL), one of the oldest and largest operators of Alaska cruises, has not yet given up on the 2021 Alaska season. They’ve temporarily stopped taking new bookings on 2021 Alaska sailings, but have yet to cancel any planned departures.
HAL issued a statement, indicating they’re working to minimize disruption to Alaska’s visitor industry. “We recognize our importance to the economic health of many Alaskan communities and will continue to pursue any option which might permit safe operation of any portion of the season.”
In addition, the cruise line—which along with sister company Princess Cruises—owns and operates a number of landside properties in Alaska, has committed to operating their two Denali lodges, the Westmark Fairbanks Hotel, and Kenai Princess Wilderness Lodge to accommodate land-only itineraries in Alaska this summer.
Julie Saupe, President and CEO of Visit Anchorage, called HAL’s efforts to operate land packages in 2021 “a positive development”, noting they were not offered in 2020. Saupe went on to note that up to half of overnight guests in Anchorage during the summer season are either arriving or departing Alaska onboard a cruise.
The potential for impact is even greater in Ketchikan, where the vast majority of summer visitors are cruise passengers, and local businesses depend almost entirely on the short summer season for their entire annual revenues.
Ketchikan Visitors Bureau President & CEO minces no words in describing the gravity of the prospect of another summer without cruisers: “Due to the seasonality of cruise travel to Alaska, many Ketchikan businesses have already had to make do with little to no revenue since September 2019. Unless a solution can be found, they now face the possibility that it could be two and a half years or more before cruise visitors return. I'm not sure how many businesses, if any, could survive that long.”
Even Valdez, which sees a comparatively smaller section of cruise visitors than either Anchorage or Ketchikan, will feel significant impact, but Valdez Convention & Visitors Bureau Executive Director Sharon Anderson is confident in the destination’s businesses to turn toward attracting independent travelers instead. “Businesses in Valdez are primarily operated by local residents, and they are ready to safely welcome independent travelers in cars or RVs, independent group operators, fishing enthusiasts and adventure travelers,” says Anderson.
In Anchorage, Saupe described “energy and advocacy for a legislative solution” that would usher in the prospect of a salvaged cruise season with temporary pauses on requirements to call at Canadian ports, but noted the need to plan for any contingency.
Even if the large cruise lines cancel their Alaska seasons, it’s still possible to cruise the Inside Passage onboard smaller, US-registered ships. A spokesperson for Lindblad Expeditions, which operates small ship expedition ships branded with National Geographic, confirmed the company is selling Alaska itineraries onboard three ships for Summer 2021, with the possibility of a fourth if booking volume demands.
Cruise fans can also book passage with Alaskan Dream Cruises, a Sitka-based, Native Alaskan-owned small ship cruise line, whose largest ship accommodates just 76 passengers. Alaskan Dream also notes that many of their friends and neighbors are affected by the possibility of an end to large-scale cruises in the region, and also supports waivers that would save the season for their communities.
A company spokesperson indicated that the availability of the COVID-19 vaccine may be driving renewed confidence in cruise bookings in spite of uncertainty surrounding the industry’s large-scale return: “many booking cruises with us expect to have received the vaccination in the coming months or have already received the vaccination. It is clear that there is demand for Alaska travel.”
Alaska has required a negative COVID-19 test to enter the state, but the state's emergency declaration expired on February 14 and testing is now optional. Travelers who arrive at the state's major airports without a negative test can now obtain one free of charge; previously the tests cost $250. Details on whether the state legislature or the governor would extend the emergency declarations are still pending and may change by the time summer travelers arrive.
As the state works to plan the fast-approaching reality of what promises to be at the very least another significantly reduced high season, the common sentiment among Alaskan stakeholders is one of apprehension—threaded with guarded optimism.
“Although this decision will impact many businesses in the area, our community is one of resilience,” said Matt Herod, General Manager of Ketchikan’s Salmon Falls Resort. “It is more important than ever for people to know that Alaska is open for business and this summer will be a great time to safely explore the region in a rare time with limited crowds. The lack of cruise ships has placed less pressure on the fish and the ecosystem, making wildlife watching and fishing better than ever. We hope that people will be inspired to visit and enjoy the great Alaskan wilderness while supporting local businesses.”
Although cruises form the solid foundation of Alaska’s visitor industry, the message, whatever the outcome, remains clear—whether via small ship cruise, organized land tour, or on an individual basis, it’s possible to visit Alaska safely this summer.
