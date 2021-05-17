All-Glass Elevator Coming to New York City
May 17, 2021
There are two kinds of people in the world.
Those who will ride this glass elevator up the side of a New York City building for 1,210 feet.
And those who won’t.
So for those of you who would describe yourselves as thrill-seekers, welcome to New York City’s latest tourist attraction.
The SL Green Realty Corp., the city’s largest commercial landlord, is putting a glass elevator at its property at One Vanderbilt, where it will rise above Madison Ave. and offer one of the most incredible views in the world.
The elevator, called ‘Ascent,’ will be on the outside of the building.
The journey, along with other interactive features in the $3.3 billion, 77-story, 1.7 million-square-foot office tower, "will redefine the way people experience the intersection between nature and the built environment," according to a press release from SL Green quoted by Fox News.
Oh, and get this. As if that isn’t enough to get your heart racing, SL Green plans to have an alternative attraction – a non-moving all-glass sky box, called ‘Levitation,’ that will jut out away from the building and give visitors a taste of what it would be like to walk on air more than 1,000 feet above the ground.
Here’s an artist’s rendering of what it would all look like.
.@SummitOV at @One_Vanderbilt will be more than just views, it will be a multi-sensory, story driven, and immersive cultural experience. Opening October 21.— SL Green (@SLGreen) May 11, 2021
For a peek of #SummitOV and to register for priority access, visit: https://t.co/NX9tVN7fQQ pic.twitter.com/D1a1BJZiGN
"We have created a destination that offers an interactive experience that will be remembered for a lifetime with the best, amplified views in all of New York City," said SL Green CEO Marc Holliday in a statement. "It is a special, thrilling place that New Yorkers and travelers from across the country and the world will want to visit time and time again."
The attractions are set to open at the end of October.
