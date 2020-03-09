Allianz Global Assistance Accommodating Coronavirus-Related Claims
March 09, 2020
Allianz Global Assistance is extending a helping hand to travelers amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.
The award-winning travel insurance provider announced Monday that it will temporarily accommodate claims for customers who become ill with COVID-19 as well as trip cancellations to three impacted destinations in Asia and Europe.
Standard travel insurance policies rarely cover insurance claims due to known, foreseeable or expected events, epidemics or for fear of travel. However, for the time being, Allianz will permit claims for emergency medical care and emergency medical transportation for a customer who becomes ill with COVID-19 while on their trip.
The company will also accommodate claims for trip cancellation and trip interruption if a customer becomes ill with COVID-19 either before or during their trip.
Finally, Allianz will allow claims for non-refundable, non-transferrable trip cancellation expenses for customers who purchased their plan prior to January 22, 2020, for trips that include stops in mainland China, South Korea or the Lombardy or Veneto regions of Italy, who are departing prior to April 1, 2020.
Keep in mind that the temporary allowances are strictly applicable to COVID-19 and are only available for customers whose plan includes the applicable benefit.
"This is undoubtedly a difficult time for both travelers and the travel industry," said Mike Nelson, CEO of Global Travel Insurance at Allianz Partners, in a statement. "By taking these steps today, we want to support our customers in a very meaningful way. Our ultimate goal is to help both our customers and our distribution partners to navigate what we hope will be a short-lived but admittedly very serious situation."
Allianz customers can change their plan’s effective dates to cover a new or rescheduled trip. What's more, the company is temporarily offering refunds for the cost of the customer’s travel protection plan for trips canceled by travel suppliers due to COVID-19 so long as no payable claim has been filed under that plan.
Visit AllianzTravelInsurance.com for more information.
