Allianz Global Assistance Has New Partnerships
Destination & Tourism Allianz Global Assistance September 10, 2019
WHY IT RATES: Allianz has partnered with two companies in the Xanterra Travel Collection to cover active travelers around the world. —Codie Liermann, Associate Editor
Allianz Global Assistance has partnered with Country Walkers and VBT Bicycling Vacations to offer trip protection to active travelers biking and hiking around the world. Allianz Global Assistance is a leading consumer specialty insurance and assistance company serving more than 40 million U.S. customers annually.
Country Walkers and VBT Bicycling Vacations are part of the esteemed Xanterra Travel Collection. VBT offers more than 50 deluxe, small-group bicycling, self-guided bicycling and waterways “bike & boat” vacations at unsurpassed value across the globe.
Country Walkers is one of the leading providers of walking and hiking adventures worldwide with an emphasis on authentically engaging with local cultures.
Both Country Walkers and VBT Bicycling Vacations selected Allianz to provide insurance to its customers based on Allianz Global Assistance’s award-winning customer service and its global reputation for industry-leading, reliable travel protection plans.
Allianz Global Assistance has been named the industry’s “Best Travel Insurance Company” by travel advisors and consumers alike for the past few years by Travel Weekly’s Reader’s Choice, Elliott Advocacy Readers' Choice Awards (2018-19) and the Travvy Awards.
Available on September 1 to U.S. residents reserving tours through Country Walkers or VBT Bicycling Vacations, Allianz Travel Protection plans offer travelers financial protection with 24/7 global assistance in the event of covered trip cancellations or interruptions, lost or delay baggage, medical emergencies and other covered disruptions.
“Our partnership with Allianz Global Assistance offers our active travelers financial and medical protection for every leg of their journey,” said Timo Shaw, president of both Country Walkers and VBT Bicycling Vacations. “As our customers cycle or walk the globe, Allianz is best positioned to assist them with unexpected travel disruptions and medical emergencies.”
A leader in the travel industry for over 48 years, VBT Bicycling Vacations offers active biking tours throughout the U.S. and Canada and in nearly 30 countries around the globe, including popular European destinations. Its culturally immersive trips are booked as inclusive travel packages and recommended by the company’s expert tour consultants, providing convenience and assurance.
For the past 40 years, Country Walkers has been recognized for its immersive cultural experiences led by knowledgeable local guides on accessible walking and hiking tours around the world. The company has garnered countless awards, including National Geographic Traveler’s “50 Tours of a Lifetime” and Travel + Leisure’s “World’s Best” Awards.
“We’re delighted to be chosen as the exclusive travel insurance provider for Country Walkers and VBT. Whether traveling, cycling or hiking, their customers can rest easy that our 24/7 global assistance is there to protect them from potential hazards along their journey,” said Mike Nelson, President of Allianz Global Assistance USA and CEO of Global Travel Insurance, Allianz Partners.
SOURCE: Allianz Global Assistance press release.
