Allianz Named Top Travel Insurance Provider at 2020 Travvy Awards
Destination & Tourism Allianz Global Assistance Laurie Baratti February 13, 2020
For the fifth year running, Allianz Global Assistance has taken home the Gold Travvy award for ‘Best Travel Insurance Provider’, 2020. The win further solidifies the provider’s position as the leading consumer specialty insurance and assistance company and demonstrates the trust placed in Allianz by its fellow travel professionals.
In the U.S., Allianz’ consumer-facing specialty insurance and assistance brands—Allianz Partners and Allianz Global Assistance (AGA)—have been in operation for 25 years and boast a team of over 1,000 employees who are currently on hand to serve the global marketplace.
AmaWaterways Wins Big at 2020 Travvy AwardsCruise Line & Cruise Ship
Funjet Receives Top Honors at the 2020 Travvy AwardsVacation Packages
Enterprise-Rent-a-Car Earns Top Honors at 2020 Travvy AwardsCar Rental & Rail
The world’s largest airlines and travel suppliers trust their customer’s policy needs to AGA, which offers a variety of plans and supplementary services for travelers looking to safeguard their personal travel-related adventures.
Besides insuring travelers’ trips against a slew of potential disruptions—including covering eligible, nonrefundable costs associated with canceled or interrupted plans, and expenses incurred during trip delays—AGA also provides options for medical and dental coverage in case of such emergencies arise while customers are away, as well as transportation to the nearest medical facility.
Customers can also rely upon the support of multilingual customer service teams, available 24/7 and based in operation centers spanning 35 countries worldwide.
Now in their sixth year, the Travvy Awards were introduced to recognize the global travel industry’s top suppliers, destinations, technology providers and attractions, as voted upon by the insider group of professionals who know them intimately: travel advisors.
Since their inception, the Travvys were quickly elevated in the travel community’s estimation to such a status that they’ve been referred to as the Academy Awards of the travel industry.
This year, winners in each category were presented their award trophies in person at the spectacular Travvy Awards Gala, held at Gotham Hall in New York City on February 12, 2020.
For more information, visit AllianzTravelInsurance.com.
For more information on Allianz Global Assistance
For more Destination & Tourism News
More by Laurie Baratti
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS