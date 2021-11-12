Allianz Named Top Travel Insurance Provider at 2021 Travvy Awards
Destination & Tourism Allianz Global Assistance Laurie Baratti November 12, 2021
For the sixth consecutive year, Allianz Global Assistance has taken home the Gold Travvy award in 2021 for Overall Best Travel Insurance Provider, as well as the Gold award for Best Customer Service among travel insurance providers.
Allianz Global Assistance is a specialist brand of Allianz Partners, and provides travel insurance, corporate assistance and concierge services. More than 21 million travelers currently rely on Allianz to protect them while they’re away from home and help them solve any travel-related issues.
Allianz’s customers can rely on being able to reach multilingual customer service teams at any time, 24/7, who are based in 35 countries around the world. And, the Assistance Hotline isn’t just for dire emergencies, although an elite team of travel and medical experts are available to handle such issues. But, agents can also assist with just about any sort of problem customers might encounter on their travels.
They can assist with foreign language interpretation over the phone, help you to find local services or locate medical providers, or assist you in obtaining a prescription and getting it filled a pharmacy while abroad. They can even help you locate services for the pet you might have brought along, whether you’re in need of a veterinarian, boarding facility, groomer or specialty pet store in your destination.
Customers can always call to speak with a real person or use the free Allianz TravelSmart app to access their plan information, file and track claims, check real-time flight updates and boarding gate information, get location-based alerts about events that could impact their travels, locate medical facilities nearby while in their destination and more.
Due to the unprecedented nature of the COVID-19 pandemic, many companies’ medical travel policies haven’t been covering COVID-related costs while customers are outside the country. Allianz, however, is adapting to pandemic conditions by including its ‘Epidemic Coverage Endorsement’ in many of its travel insurance plans.
The Epidemic Coverage Endorsement covers certain losses related to COVID-19, as well as any future epidemic that may emerge. This type of coverage extends to such situations as trip cancellation due to coming down with COVID-19; trip interruption if you’re ordered to quarantine; travel delays if you’re denied boarding based on suspicion that you have an epidemic disease, such as COVID-19; emergency medical care and hospitalization if you’re diagnosed with COVID-19 during your travels; and emergency medical evacuation if you become ill with COVID-19 abroad and require immediate relocation.
For more information, visit allianztravelinsurance.com.
