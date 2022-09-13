Allianz Offers New Travel Advisor Handbook
Destination & Tourism Allianz Global Assistance Janeen Christoff September 13, 2022
Allianz Partners is offering travel advisors a new handbook that goes beyond just a marketing guide.
The Marketing Guide, the Advisor Handbook includes all of the essentials and then some, such as a glossary of insurance terms and traditionally offered sales tips and marketing best practices. Perhaps most importantly, the guide offers a detailed list of "covered reasons" for trip cancellations and valuable information on coverage for existing medical conditions, which are often clients' greatest concerns.
The new sections include:
—The Allianz Advantage: Advisors learn about the unique ways they can grow their business, stand out from the crowd and build customer loyalty.
—Epidemic Endorsement: Allianz’s coverage for epidemics is fully explained.
—Marketing Campaign Previews: Advisors can find out where to access and how to use plug-and-play, multimedia travel insurance marketing materials, plus get a preview of what’s coming next.
—Online resource directory: Advisors can browse descriptions and quick links to valuable online partner resources such as Travel Agent Academy and Partner Toolkit.
The handbook also includes Allianz's proactive SmartBenefits, which automatically pay for qualifying delays, and the TravelSmart mobile app, which gives clients the ability to keep all of their insurance information in an app on their smartphone device.
Travel advisors can find and access the handbook easily online.
