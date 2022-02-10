Allianz Partners' SmartBenefits System Serves Two Millionth Customer
Award-winning travel insurance and assistance provider Allianz Partners announced an impressive milestone this week, revealing that its proactive payment system SmartBenefits has covered more than two million customers since its inception in 2018.
Additionally, Allianz's young program has monitored more than 200,000 flight itineraries.
SmartBenefits actively monitors customers' flights and issues automatic payments after qualifying flight and baggage delays. The Allianz feature is available on plans offered by travel advisors and purchased through the company's consumer website.
"We’re proud to announce that we’ve covered our two-millionth customer with our innovative SmartBenefits proactive payment system," Richard Aquino, Vice President and Head of Sales at Allianz Partners USA, said in a statement. "Our customers told us they wanted faster claim filing and expanded benefits, so we created a platform that automatically sends same-day fixed-amount payments for qualifying travel and baggage delays. Our travel advisor partners have provided extremely positive feedback that tells us that their clients appreciate our fast, no hassle claim payments."
According to Allianz, travel delay comprises approximately 83 percent of claims paid through SmartBenefits while baggage delay makes up the remaining 17 percent.
When a customer purchases a travel insurance plan featuring SmartBenefits, they'll be asked to enter their flight information on allianztravelinsurance.com or via the TravelSmart mobile app. If working with a travel advisor, the information can be entered through AgentMax Online. From there, Allianz will monitor customers' flights and send a text message or email letting the customer know they are eligible for an automatic claim payment of $100 per insured person in the event that the airline announces a qualified delay.
Meanwhile, a customer experiencing a qualifying baggage delay can submit proof of the delay to receive an automatic $100 payment. If more is needed to cover essential items, clients can file a claim and include their receipts to receive a payment up to the maximum of their benefit.
Travelers have a trio of options when it comes to receiving the benefits, including by check within 5-10 business days, a debit card payment sent once the claim has been approved and a direct deposit payment arriving within 2-5 business days.
