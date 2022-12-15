Allianz Rolls Out New Enhancements to Retail Channel Products
Destination & Tourism Allianz Global Assistance Donald Wood December 15, 2022
Travel insurance company Allianz Partners announced plans to roll out significant new enhancements to its retail channel products that provide more protection for the changing needs of channel customers.
The product enhancements include 12 new covered events for trip cancellation and interruption, as well as significant extensions on maximum trip length and policy length. The product enhancements also feature higher benefit limits in response to increased travel costs and medical emergencies.
In addition, the rescheduling of a special event can now trigger loyalty program and redeposit fee benefits for the first time, adding flexibility for consumers booking trips using points or miles.
“The world is a rapidly changing place and consumers’ travel needs and habits have changed as well,” Allianz Partners USA vice president Richard Aquino said. “We’re proud to introduce significant new enhancements to our retail channel products that will better serve both our retail channel partners and the many consumers who count on us to protect their trips.”
Some of the newly covered reasons for trip cancellations and interruptions include first responder call to duty, school year extension, veterinary emergency, denied boarding due to a medical reason, inability to receive a vaccination, adoption, new employment and more.
The new covered reasons are in addition to the 20-plus covered grounds for trip cancellation and interruption included in most Allianz Travel Insurance retail plans.
The company is also retaining popular benefits, such as the free inclusion of kids on Classic products when traveling with an insured parent, guardian or grandparent, and the flexibility of the Classic with Cancel Anytime plan.
The products will be available in 37 states, with more states pending, and include new protection for both longer trips and trip planning windows. The maximum trip length has been extended from 180 days to 366 days and a travel insurance policy can now be in force for up to 1,095 days, up from 770 days.
For the latest travel news, updates and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter here.
Sponsored Content
- Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
Discover Secrets® Impression Isla MujeresPromoted by AMR Collection
-
Why Martinique Is the Ultimate Destination for Nature Lovers
-
For more information on Allianz Global Assistance
For more Destination & Tourism News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS