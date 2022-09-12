Last updated: 06:30 PM ET, Mon September 12 2022

Allianz SmartBenefits Feature Automatic Payments for Peace of Mind

Destination & Tourism Allianz Global Assistance Janeen Christoff September 12, 2022

Allianz Partners TravelSmart App
Allianz Partners TravelSmart App (photo courtesy Allianz Partners)

As flight delays and travel headaches mount, travelers will have even more peace of mind when they travel protected by an Allianz insurance policy.

The provider's SmartBenefits ensure this by offering a proactive payment system that simplifies the way in which travelers receive benefits for problems on their trip, including for lost baggage and flight delays.

Allianz Partners is one of the first providers in the industry to offer such a proactive claim payment system, and since May of this year, more than 2.6 million customers have been covered by SmartBenefits and 224,000 flight itineraries have been monitored for customers who provide their flight details.

SmartBenefits work for customers so you don't have to. The way it functions is that, when clients purchase a policy that includes SmartBenefits, they will be prompted to enter their flight details at AllianzTravelInsurance.com or on the company’s TravelSmart app. Trip information can also be entered into Allianz's travel advisor platform, AgentMax Online.

Once the details have been entered and the customer agrees to receive communications from Allianz, the company will monitor customers' flights that have been included in the plan and, if an airline announces a qualifying flight delay, the company will send a text message or an email letting the customer know that they are eligible for an automatic claim payment of $100 per insured person to help offset the added costs of meals and transportation or even hotel stays. Should travel delay expenses exceed $100 per person, clients can submit receipts and file a claim to receive the remaining money up to the maximum benefit included in their plan.

Luggage delays work in a similar fashion. Customers who experience problems with their luggage submit proof of the delay and a $100 payment is provided to purchase essential items. Should customers need to purchase more than the $100, they can file a claim and receive up to the maximum benefit of their policy.

“Our customers told us they wanted faster claim filing and expanded benefits, so we created a platform that automatically sends same-day fixed-amount payments for qualifying travel and baggage delays,” said Richard Aquino, Vice President and Head of Sales at Allianz Partners USA. “Our travel advisor partners have provided extremely positive feedback that tells us that their clients appreciate our fast, no hassle claim payments.”

Janeen Christoff
