Last updated: 12:29 PM ET, Tue January 10 2023

Amtrak Offering $200 Savings on USA Rail Pass

Destination & Tourism Amtrak Patrick Clarke January 10, 2023

Amtrak's new coach-class seating design for its Superliner fleet.
Amtrak's new coach-class seating design for its Superliner fleet. (photo courtesy of Amtrak)

Amtrak is putting its USA Rail Pass on sale for $299 now through January 20, 2023.

The limited-time deal marks a savings of $200 off the regular price, allowing travelers to explore more than 500 destinations using up to 10 travel segments over a 30-day period for less than $30 per ride.

Customers can purchase the USA Rail Pass on Amtrak.com or the Amtrak app between January 10 and January 20 to start building their travel itinerary. They'll need to use the pass within 120 days of purchase and 30 days after the first segment is completed.

The pass is valid for 10 rides or segments—when a customer boards and disembarks one of Amtrak’s scheduled services. Keep in mind that a trip that includes a connection uses two segments of the pass.

The USA Rail Pass is currently only available for travel in Coach class, which includes wide, reclining seats, a large picture window, ample legroom and no middle seat. Meanwhile, Amtrak Guest Rewards members will earn two points per dollar spent on each USA Rail Pass following travel on the first segment.

Visit Amtrak.com/USARailPass to learn more.

