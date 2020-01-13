An Ideal Island for Your Destination Wedding
Destination & Tourism Dominican Republic Mackenzie Cullen January 13, 2020
One of the most ideal islands for a destination wedding is the Dominican Republic. From the romantic, picturesque settings to the warm, lovely weather, the Dominican Republic starts the honeymoon before the happy couple even says “I do.”
Wedding planners and tourists can rest assured that the Caribbean nation is very safe. The country is easily accessible and welcoming for all visitors, with convenient flights available from many airports across the United States.
Punta Cana is one of the more obvious areas for a beautiful beachside wedding. With the pristine white-sand beaches and wide variety of all-inclusive hotels and resorts, there is no shortage of locations to book a venue.
One of the most popular venues for a Punta Cana wedding is the Barceló Bávaro Grand Resort, which includes a lovely on-site chapel for more spiritual couples and the secluded adults-only Barceló Bávaro Beach for a romantic beach wedding.
Casa de Campo is another location to consider for any upcoming nuptials. Home to a breathtaking marina, a well-renown golf course, endless suites and villas and three dreamy beaches, many couples have exchanged vows in this adult oasis.
The Excellence Collection has two Dominican Republic resorts that both make excellent wedding venues.
With a number of on-site nuptial coordinators, Excellence El Carmen holds ceremonies on the beach, in the ballroom and on the side of one of their 23 pools. The slightly larger Excellence Punta Cana promises a similar experience to its sister location, but with even more amenities.
Ultimately, it is the love between the happy couple that makes a wedding splendid. However, a wedding in the Dominican Republic can transform an already beautiful wedding into a gorgeous, unforgettable experience.
Contact a travel professional to learn more about hosting a destination wedding in the Dominican Republic.
For more information on Dominican Republic, Dominican Republic
For more Destination & Tourism News
More by Mackenzie Cullen
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS