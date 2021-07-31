Last updated: 10:52 AM ET, Sat July 31 2021

Analysis Shows Las Vegas Lost $34 Billion From the Pandemic

Destination & Tourism Rich Thomaselli July 31, 2021

Fremont East Entertainment District in Las Vegas
PHOTO: Fremont East Entertainment District in Las Vegas. (photo via travelview/iStock Editorial/Getty Images Plus)

Las Vegas, the ultimate city of numbers, is looking at a staggering figure for losses due to the pandemic last year.

In a report commissioned for the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority from Applied Analysis, the city lost $34 billion in tourism impact due to the COVID-19 pandemic

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Coronavirus Outbreak
Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that are common in many different species of animals, including camels, cattle, cats, and bats.
The Greek flag flying at sunset in the town of Oia in Santorini, Greece.

EU Health Agency Warns Against Travel To Popular Greek Islands

Chicago River Kayaking

Chicago Adds Nine States to COVID-19 Travel Advisory List

suitcase, passport and medical mask

gallery icon Delta Variant Travel Restrictions: Tips for Tourists Traveling...

Young couple at a travel agency office, travel agent, travel advisor

The Pandemic Piqued Travel Advisors’ Interest in Host...

"Compared to recent recessions, the COVID-19 recession’s magnitude was unprecedented in its depth and speed,” the report stated in its summary.

The $34 billion loss in 2020 accounts for more than half of what tourism brought in the year before to Las Vegas. The economic impact of tourism in 2019 was worth $63.6 billion to the city; last year, it was down to $29.6 billion in 2020, down from $63.6 in 2019.

It was well known that Vegas, like many other tourist destinations, suffered shocking losses due to the pandemic but it is stunning nonetheless to see it down on paper.

"The COVID-19 pandemic left an indelible imprint on the Southern Nevada tourism industry and the broader regional economy," the authors noted.

In fact, a further breakdown shows just how shocking it was. Direct Visitor Spending dropped to $17.6 billion in 2020 from $36.9 billion in 2019. Supplies and Vendors spent just $4.9 billion in Las Vegas last year compared to $11.4 billion the year before. And employee spending in 2020 was $7 billion compared to $15.4 billion in 2019.

"The Southern Nevada economy's heavy reliance on the tourism industry made it particularly susceptible to the COVID-19 pandemic and the impact it had on limiting travel, dining at restaurants and other activities that involve large gatherings," according to the report.

Almost one-third – just over 28 percent – of all Las Vegas jobs are tourism-related. More than 125,000 jobs were lost due to the pandemic.

For more information on Las Vegas

For more Destination & Tourism News

More by Rich Thomaselli

Rich Thomaselli
Korcula, Croatia

Best Things To Do In Croatia Right Now

Australia To Reopen Borders When 80 Percent of Population Is Vaccinated

Mexican Caribbean Not Requiring Vaccination Proof, Negative COVID Test

gallery icon The Coolest Honeymoon Destination For Each Month of The Year

Chicago Adds Nine States to COVID-19 Travel Advisory List

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS