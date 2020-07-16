Anguilla Introduces New Minister of Tourism
July 16, 2020
Haydn Hughes has been appointed Anguilla's new Minister of Tourism.
The first-ever Anguillian recipient of the Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association scholarship, Hughes is a veteran of the tourism industry as well as business and politics. He'll be tasked with leading the Caribbean island through its recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.
"The island of Anguilla, and her people, are my passion and absolute priority," Hughes said in a statement accompanying this week's announcement. "It is an incredible honor and privilege to be appointed as the new Minister of Tourism. The tourism industry is the greatest driver of growth and opportunity for Anguillians and I look forward to working closely with the public and private sectors to ensure that Anguilla remains the leading destination in the region. Working together, I am confident we will usher in a new day in tourism for Anguilla, to ensure her success for generations to come."
"With Minister Hughes' appointment, Anguilla is poised to bring much-needed advancement in tourism to meet the evolving demands in the industry," added Anguilla Premier Ellis Webster. "Now, more than ever, we must be at the forefront of change for tourism in this tumultuous time. I am confident that the Hon. Haydn Hughes is the best person to ensure our tourism industry will soon thrive again, once our borders reopen."
Anguilla, which was recently declared free of COVID-19, has yet to set a date for reopening its borders to commercial international travel. However, officials have outlined plans for a phased reopening once all health and safety protocols are in place.
Updates on Anguilla’s reopening are expected in the coming weeks.
