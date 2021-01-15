Anguilla Tourist Board Launches Virtual Trade Show
Anguilla Tourist Board (ATB) will launch a Virtual USA Travel Trade Roadshow for travel advisors from January 26 to 29, offering news and updates on the eastern Caribbean nation’s villa, resort and boutique hotel accommodations, plus detailed reviews of Anguilla excursions, activities and entry protocols.
Designed for U.S.-based advisors, the program will focus on a specific accommodations category each day, with presentations from island stakeholders and ATB representatives. Officials will also review Anguilla’s current entry protocols, including the travel bubble system designed to accommodate visitors on stays of up to 14 days
The January 26 session will feature “Villa Management Companies,” and highlight leading Anguilla villa operators, while January 27 spotlights “Resorts of Anguilla,” with information on signature Anguilla properties including Belmond Cap Juluca, Four Seasons, Anguilla, Malliouhana and Cuisinart Golf Resort & Spa.
The program concludes on January 28 with the “Charming Escapes Collection,” featuring Carimar Beach Club, Shoal Bay Villas, Royal Palms, La Vue Boutique Hotel and Paradise Cove Boutique Hotel.
For more information on the Zoom-based program dvisors can contact Jacqueline Vickers, ATB’s business development manager, at jvturnstyle@aol.com; or Lorine Charles St. Jules, director of sales -USA at lorinecsj@goturnstyle.com
