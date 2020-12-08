Last updated: 10:56 AM ET, Tue December 08 2020

Anguilla Visitors Test Positive for COVID-19

Destination & Tourism Brian Major December 08, 2020

Anguilla beach
Two visitors were fined for exiting Anguilla’s visitor bubble. (Photo by Brian Major)

Two US travelers who arrived in Anguilla on December 5 have tested positive for COVID-19. The adult female visitors were traveling as part of a larger family group, said Anguilla’s Ministry of Health in a statement. Both travelers had submitted negative COVID-19 PR test results prior to their arrival.

The visitors were tested positive upon arrival after undergoing Anguilla’s established entry protocol, officials said. Both are asymptomatic and are isolating at an approved location, according to the statement.

Like many destinations in the region, the tiny southern Caribbean island has maintained a low COVID-19 infection rate, including no recorded deaths.

“As the number of COVID-19 cases rises internationally, the risk continues for Anguilla to import cases,” said officials. “Therefore the Ministry continues to stress the importance of our stringent entry testing and quarantine protocols.”

Meanwhile, Tampa, Fla. residents Korinne Belock, a 42-year-old woman, and Dale Belock, a 43-year-old male, plead guilty to breach of Anguilla’s quarantine regulation for failing to remain within the visitor bubble in a December 4 appearance before the island’s Magistrate Court, said officials.

Korine Belock was “reprimanded and discharged” and Dale “charged the sum of $5,000 to be paid immediately,” the statement added.

Brian Major
