Annual Riviera Maya Jazz Festival to Be Held in Virtual Format
Destination & Tourism Mexican Caribbean Claudette Covey October 30, 2020
The 18th annual Riviera Maya Jazz Festival will be held in a virtual format this year, featuring two concerts per night from Nov. 27 to 29 and broadcast via Facebook and YouTube.
The decision to hold the festival digitally was made “to protect the health of attendees,” said, Quintana Roo Tourism Board Director Dario Flota. “We will showcase a tour through the past 17 years with the best local and national jazz bands.”
The lineup will include Aguamala, Xaman, Elite Band, Diego Maroto Quartet, bolero and flamenco artist Memo Ruiz and Pepe Hernandez & Paco Rosas Quintet.
Additionally, starting Nov. 23, the Quintana Roo Tourism Board will host live concerts and broadcasts in a variety of Playa del Carmen venues in partnership with Secretary of Culture, the city council and the Municipal Institute of Culture and Arts.
Tourism officials said the events would enforce stringent health and safety protocols.
Quintana Roo earned World Travel and Tourism Council’s Safe Travels seal, and a new Clean & Safe Certification has been instituted for Mexican Caribbean hotels and resorts, water and amusement parks, golf courses, spas, food and beverage establishments, travel agencies, car rental companies, transportation companies, tour operators and more.
