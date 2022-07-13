Last updated: 11:40 AM ET, Wed July 13 2022

Another Playa Del Carmen Beach Achieves Blue Flag Status

Destination & Tourism Donald Wood July 13, 2022

Blue, flag, beach
Blue Flag recognition being flown over beach. (photo via KeremYucel / iStock Editorial / Getty Images Plus)

Officials from Playa del Carmen announced another beach in the Mexican Caribbean region has reached Blue Flag status.

According to The Riviera Maya News, Federal Maritime and Terrestrial Zone (Zofemat) for Solidaridad Director Lourdes Varguez Ocampo revealed Tuesday that Playa Pelicano has qualified for Blue Flag status.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Travel Intel
Travel technology, man with airplane and laptop
Delta Air Lines CEO, Ed Bastian.

Takeaways From Delta Air Lines’ Quarterly Earnings Call

Spirit Airlines plane.

Spirit Postpones Merger Vote for the Fourth Time in Five Weeks

Map of the United States.

Senate Holds Hearing Analyzing 2022 National Travel and...

Eden Pool at Hard Rock Hotel Los Cabos

The Latest Trends in Hotel Guest Satisfaction

Playa Pelicano is located on 40th Street and reached the certification milestone after meeting the 33 required criteria to earn a Blue Flag. The application process started last year as officials worked to improve the water quality and add infrastructure that included “all the needed services.”

“This is wonderful news, especially since when we sent the file to request the certification, we did not hear any news about the Blue Flag, but it passed without comments or observations,” Varguez Ocampo told The Riviera Maya News.

Varguez Ocampo said the municipality now has four total beaches with the Blue Flag certification and officials are looking to gain the status for two additional beaches in the coming months.

Solidaridad’s three other Blue Flag beaches include Playa Xcalacoco, Playa Punta Esmeralda and Playa 88.

In June, international tourism in Mexico exceeded 2019 levels through the first four months of 2022. National statistics agency INEGI reported that international tourists spent $8.67 billion in Mexico between January and April, with revenue beating 2021 totals by 123.8 percent and being 3.7 percent higher than 2019.

For the latest travel news, updates and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter here.

For more information on Mexico

For more Destination & Tourism News

More by Donald Wood

Donny Wood
Patagonia: Edge of the World featuring Argentina, Chile, and a 4-Night Patagonia Cruise

Chile Eases COVID-19 Entry Requirements

Chile

Enter To Win a Fantastic Trip For Two To Finland

gallery icon The Most and Least Stressed US Cities

Jamaica to Create New Tourism Zone for High-End Travelers

TIME Magazine Reveals World's Greatest Places of 2022

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS