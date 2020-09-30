Last updated: 02:27 PM ET, Wed September 30 2020

Antigua and Barbuda Offering Remote Work Residency

Destination & Tourism Brian Major September 30, 2020

Pineapple Beach Club resort Antigua
Antigua and Barbuda visitors can work remotely under the new program. (Photo by Brian Major)

Dual-island Antigua and Barbuda is the latest Caribbean country to offer visitors who can work remotely residence permits for up to two years under a “Nomad Digital Residence” (NDR) program announced Wednesday by Gaston Browne, the nation’s prime minister.

The program is designed for people who “meet the requirements of their employers or their clients while working remotely,” Brown said. NDR program residents may “live and move freely throughout Antigua and Barbuda and benefit from [its] no personal income tax status,” he added.

“Our very small number of COVID-19 cases and our effective system of containing community spread, makes our country one of the safest environments in the world,” said Brown. “Antigua and Barbuda is in a unique position to offer the Nomad Digital Residence program.”

As of September 26, Antigua and Barbuda had three active COVID-19 cases, according to data from MJS & Associates, which tracks Caribbean COVID-19 infection data. The country has reported 96 total cases since the beginning of the pandemic.

“Antigua and Barbuda represent the perfect place to escape and enjoy all the space you need – space to move, space to think and space to work,” said Charles Fernandez, Antigua & Barbuda’s minister of tourism. “The program encourages persons to broaden their horizons and consider Antigua & Barbuda when thinking of work from home options.”

The country’s telecommunication system is “linked seamlessly to the rest of the world,” said Fernandez, placing the nation “in an advantageous position to attract people seeking a safe environment in which to work and live their lives.”

Major
