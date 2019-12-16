Antigua Job Action Prompts Airport Delays
Destination & Tourism Brian Major December 16, 2019
Travel agents in Antigua and Barbuda to attend travAllianceMedia’s Millennium Travel Forum (MTF) were among scores of departing travelers impacted Saturday by a work slow-down by airport personnel at V.C. Bird International Airport.
Delays prompted by extensive security checks and slow processing of immigration documents created long lines and crowded conditions, causing some travelers to miss connections and suffer baggage delays.
The delays worsened as the day progressed, and tensions ran high at times as frustrated travelers confronted airport personnel. By 3 p.m. large crowds of travelers waiting to clear immigration and security at the airport formed in the first-floor check-in area, with the line winding upstairs to the second-floor immigration and customs area.
Agents from the travAllianceMedia event were among the scores of travelers affected. The delays caused some flights to depart late and caused some agents to later miss connecting flights in the U.S. and become separated from baggage.
Euletta Francis, CEO of the Antigua and Barbuda Airport Authority (ABAA), confirmed an airport worker “go slow” occurred Saturday, although reasons for the workers’ disgruntlement were “not made explicitly clear by the staff,” she said in an Antigua Observer report.
Francis however insisted that “all scheduled flights were on time,” although several MTF attendees were among the travelers whose flights departed late.
“It definitely made a lot of passengers upset,” said Ian Petrulli, vice president of Pennsylvania-based Holiday Travel International and an MTF attendee. “I missed my connection in Atlanta due to the [slow down]. “Not only were passengers held up through security and immigration but baggage was also held up.”
Added Petrulli, “After everyone was on board our flight we had to wait an additional 45 minutes to an hour to get all of the bags on board. Like many other passengers, I missed my connecting flight and I was forced to get a hotel room by the airport, spending an extra $189 for the night.” He said his travel insurance policy “should cover the unexpected cost.”
The Observer account additionally quotes a “well-placed source” who detailed the flight delays, which the source said included a Delta flight that departed nearly two hours behind schedule, plus similar delays impacting Jet Blue and American Airlines departures.
Notably, airport immigration and security personnel largely did not air their grievances to impacted travelers or initiate demonstrations, although some shouting matches occurred between workers and unhappy travelers.
An American Airlines attendant cryptically told a travAlliance editor who remarked on the delays that the workers are “In it for the long haul.”
Francis said ABAA had little warning the workers would launch the go-slow action learning of the plan Saturday morning. Often the airport’s’ busiest day, Francis said she “understood” why presumably dissatisfied workers had selected Saturday to launch a job action.
